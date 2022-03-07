Natrona County Arrest Log (3/2/22 – 3/7/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Jordan Alegria -- Fail to Comply
- Nathan Andrew -- Contract Hold/billing
- Shaney Bates -- Fail to Comply, Fail to Comply, Possession with Intent/Deliver
- Joshua Baughcum -- Hold for probation and Parole
- John Baugher -- Criminal Warrant
- Hayden Beach -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Ariastee Bell -- Aggravated Assault and Battery with Deadly Weapon, Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Hold for probation and Parole
- Zachary Borden -- Fail to Comply
- Dillon Brown -- Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance, Criminal Warrant
- Larry Burgess -- Attempt to Elude, Reckless Driving, Interference With Police Officer, Controlled Substance Possession Meth, Controlled Substance Possession
- Ben Bustos -- Criminal Warrant
- Robert Byers -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Matthew Campbell -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Jennifer Carey -- Fail to Comply
- Victor Cloninger -- Domestic Assault - 2nd or Subsequent Offense, Interfere With Peace Officer
- Zachary Foster -- Fail to Comply
- Garrett Geis -- Fail to Appear
- Kyle Gilliam -- Fail to Appear
- Jonathan Greer -- Fail to Comply
- Richard Horton -- Fail to Appear
- Evelyn Jealous Of Him -- Fail to Appear
- Joshua Jenkins -- District Court Bench Warrant x2
- Daniel Lawyer -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency x2
- Patrick Little -- Fail to Comply
- Marlon Marshall -- Serve Jail Time
- Bo McKinney -- Hold for CAC
- Benjamin Means -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Ricky Moore -- Fail to Comply, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
- Ronnie Morgan -- Attempt to Elude, Controlled Substance Possession, Reckless Driving, Possesses Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 Gram, Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance, Possesses Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Hold for probation and Parole
- Sean Neal -- District Court Bench Warrant, Fail to Comply
- Myron Nipwater -- DWUI
- Robin Noriega -- Serve Jail Time
- Erik Peck -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Kyrstin Quickewyrick -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Tommy Rose -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Kristopher Schaffer -- Serve Jail Time
- Tyler Schrayer -- Criminal Warrant
- Veronica Spottedelk -- Fail to Comply
- Carlos Stretches -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Open Container-Possess/Dispense in Open
- Wayne Tasler -- Aggravated Assault
- William Varney -- Criminal Warrant
- Leah Whiteplume -- Fail to Appear
- Misty Wood -- Criminal Warrant
- Chad Wounded Face -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Richard Ziker -- Criminal Warrant