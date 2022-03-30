Natrona County Arrest Log (3/23/22 – 3/29/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Jeffrey Alcala -- DWUI

Elton Atene -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within), Driver's License-Valid and Endorsements RE, Open Container-Possess/Consume In a Vehicle, Insurance violation-No current Liability

Kyle Barrus -- DWUI

Clinton Bock -- Serve Jail Time

David Bright -- Fail to Appear, District Court Bench Warrant

Randall Carr -- Hold for CAC

Theodore Caster -- NCIC Hit

Travis Dangler -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Phillip Diekemper -- District Court Bench Warrant, Possession with Intent/Deliver, Possess Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 g, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Controlled Substance Possession, Controlled Substance Possession Meth

Joshua Feather -- Hold for probation and Parole

Andrew Fernandez -- Hold for CAC

Ricky Garver -- Fail to Comply

Adam Gates -- Fail to Appear, District Court Bench Warrant

De Angelo Gonzalez -- DWUS, Complimentary Auto Insurance, Speed Too Fast, Convicted Felon Possess Firearm

Jeremy Harding -- Contract Hold/billing

Tristan Holden -- Hold for probation and Parole

Omega Jelsma -- : Fail to Comply

Jacob Johnson -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Jeffrey Kaylor -- DUI: Alcohol .08% or More, Drive Without Interlock Device 1st Offense, Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Andrew Kelly -- NCIC Hit

John Koehler -- Criminal Bench Warrant

Joshua Kraus -- Hold for WSP

Shila Lapp -- Possession with Intent/Deliver, No Registration and Improper Display of, Fail to Provide Proof of Liability Insurance, Electric Flashing Turn Signal Lamps, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Controlled Substance Possession Meth

Marlene Lepe -- Hold for probation and Parole

Justin Linn -- Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Billy Martin -- Hold for CAC, Hold for probation and Parole

Isaac Mason -- Hold for probation and Parole, Controlled Substance Possession Meth

Samuel McNare -- Fail to Appear

Jaelin Miller -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance, Theft - Under $1,000

Tomi Monear -- Serve Jail Time

Trevor Moore -- Hold for probation and Parole

Timothy Murphy -- Serve Jail Time

Ashley Myhre -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within), Disturbing the Peace-Causes, provokes, e, Open Container-Possess/Consume While Operating, Fail to Comply, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Steven Oldman -- Hold for probation and Parole

Duey Palmer -- Fail to Appear

Patricia Patten -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less

Kaitlynn Peeler -- Serve Jail Time

Arthur Penrod -- Contract Hold/billing

James Perea -- Fail to Comply, Fail to Appear

Victoria Platonova -- Hold for probation and Parole

Michael Poulos -- Criminal Warrant, Fail to Comply

Tony Raabe -- Serve Jail Time

Anthony Reed -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Disturbing the Peace-Uses threatening/ab

Clinton Rockwell -- Expc Ord DWUI

Richard Rodriquez -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Kenneth Rogers -- Hold for probation and Parole

Sharon Sleep -- Fail to Comply, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

David Smith -- Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F, Disturbing the Peace-Uses threatening/ab, Criminal Warrant

Francisco Sosa -- Inhalation or Sale of Glue/Toxic Vapors, Shoplifting

James Stewart -- DUS-Driving while license suspended/revoked, Insurance violation-No current Liability

Michael Townsend -- District Court Bench Warrant

Steven VenJohn -- DWUI, DWUS, Drive Without Interlock Device

Joe Walker -- NCIC Hit

William Watson -- Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended, or Revoked, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, No Registration and Improper Display of, Controlled Substance Possession Meth, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less