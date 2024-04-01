Natrona County Arrest Log (3/28/24 – 4/1/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Christopher Walsh, 26 - Criminal Bench Warrant, Interfere With Peace Officer
- Pedro Treto, 34 - Failure to Appear
- Valerie Frisby, 21 - Failure to Comply
- Fortino Arrellano-Hernandez, 57 - Immigration Hold
- Alexandria Andersen, 32 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Hold for Probation and Parole
- Christopher Tyndall, 48 - Failure to Comply, District Court Bench Warrant
- Alyssa Johnson, 33 - Interfere With Peace Officer, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Failure to Appear
- Clint Hammell, 51 - Hold for Circuit Court, Hold for CAC
- Amanda Gorsuch, 33 - Failure to Comply
- Harlan Taylor, 33 - Attempt to Elude, DWUS, Speed Too Fast
- Juan Ramirez, 28 - Hold for Other Agency
- Kristen Scheid, 43 - Serve Jail Time
- Alicia Gray, 43 - Serve Jail Time
- Daniel Galindre, 33 - Serve Jail Time
- Audrey Rosche, 35 - Serving Weekends
- Andrew Fernandez, 32 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Daniel Harris, 55 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply
- Joshua Carrillo, 45 - Battery, Simple Assault
- Anthony Nickerson, 41 - DUI, Drive Without Interlock Device, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked
- Quentin Oler, 37 - DWUI
- Donald Smith, 60 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
- Larry Lewellen, 35 - Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest
- Dustin Bigmedicine, 43 - Public Intoxication
- Charlette Whiteman, 46 - Public Intoxication
- Richard Morales, 60 - Trespassing
- Dillion Wise, 29 - Failure to Comply
- Colton Robb, 18 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Kurt Deming, 57 - Failure to Comply
- Anthony Coughlin, 36 - Failure to Comply, District Court Bench Warrant
- Sherette Lujan, 47 - Public Intoxication
- Andrew Goswick, 35 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply, Courtesy Hold, Hold for Probation and Parole
- Charles Brock, 30 - Possession of Controlled Narcotic Substance - Schedule I or II
- Richard Horton, 52 - Failure to Comply
- Matthew Gerhard, 45 - Failure to Comply
- Mindy Hogue, 47 - Failure to Comply
- David Strong, 25 - Use Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II, or III
- Jared Jensen, 55 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less
- Jason Lane, 38 - Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, DUI,
- Elijah Hunt, 37 - Burglary: Building
- Patricia Connolly, 32 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Jason Hart, 49 - Public Indecency, Public Intoxication
- Michelle Johnston, 49 - Criminal Warrant
- Menyan Hauck, 44 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, County Warrant, Failure to Comply, District Court Bench Warrant
- Micheal Crow, 39 - Public Intoxication, Littering, Open Container
- Daniel Galindre, 33 - 911 Other Than Emergency Purpose, Property Destruction: Under $1000
- Aaron Harper, 33 - Failure to Comply, Resisting Arrest, Trespassing
