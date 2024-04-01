Natrona County Arrest Log (3/28/24 – 4/1/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Christopher Walsh, 26 - Criminal Bench Warrant, Interfere With Peace Officer

Pedro Treto, 34 - Failure to Appear

Valerie Frisby, 21 - Failure to Comply

Fortino Arrellano-Hernandez, 57 - Immigration Hold

Alexandria Andersen, 32 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Hold for Probation and Parole

Christopher Tyndall, 48 - Failure to Comply, District Court Bench Warrant

Alyssa Johnson, 33 - Interfere With Peace Officer, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Failure to Appear

Clint Hammell, 51 - Hold for Circuit Court, Hold for CAC

Amanda Gorsuch, 33 - Failure to Comply

Harlan Taylor, 33 - Attempt to Elude, DWUS, Speed Too Fast

Juan Ramirez, 28 - Hold for Other Agency

Kristen Scheid, 43 - Serve Jail Time

Alicia Gray, 43 - Serve Jail Time

Daniel Galindre, 33 - Serve Jail Time

Audrey Rosche, 35 - Serving Weekends

Andrew Fernandez, 32 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Daniel Harris, 55 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply

Joshua Carrillo, 45 - Battery, Simple Assault

Anthony Nickerson, 41 - DUI, Drive Without Interlock Device, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked

Quentin Oler, 37 - DWUI

Donald Smith, 60 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Larry Lewellen, 35 - Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest

Dustin Bigmedicine, 43 - Public Intoxication

Charlette Whiteman, 46 - Public Intoxication

Richard Morales, 60 - Trespassing

Dillion Wise, 29 - Failure to Comply

Colton Robb, 18 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Kurt Deming, 57 - Failure to Comply

Anthony Coughlin, 36 - Failure to Comply, District Court Bench Warrant

Sherette Lujan, 47 - Public Intoxication

Andrew Goswick, 35 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply, Courtesy Hold, Hold for Probation and Parole

Charles Brock, 30 - Possession of Controlled Narcotic Substance - Schedule I or II

Richard Horton, 52 - Failure to Comply

Matthew Gerhard, 45 - Failure to Comply

Mindy Hogue, 47 - Failure to Comply

David Strong, 25 - Use Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II, or III

Jared Jensen, 55 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less

Jason Lane, 38 - Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, DUI,

Elijah Hunt, 37 - Burglary: Building

Patricia Connolly, 32 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Jason Hart, 49 - Public Indecency, Public Intoxication

Michelle Johnston, 49 - Criminal Warrant

Menyan Hauck, 44 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, County Warrant, Failure to Comply, District Court Bench Warrant

Micheal Crow, 39 - Public Intoxication, Littering, Open Container

Daniel Galindre, 33 - 911 Other Than Emergency Purpose, Property Destruction: Under $1000

Aaron Harper, 33 - Failure to Comply, Resisting Arrest, Trespassing

