Natrona County Arrest Log (3/4/24 – 3/5/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Bryce Neuharth, 33 - Serve Jail Time

Jeremy Lambson, 34 - Criminal Warrant

Branden Robinson, 27 - Courtesy Hold

Duey Palmer, 21 - Controlled Substance Possession, Hold for Probation and Parole, Criminal Warrant

Osvaldo Acero-Villalpando, 28 - Immigration Hold

Noah Ooka, 56 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear

Raymiego Limas, 31 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Zhane Brown, 25 - Failure to Appear

Linsey Bondi, 37 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply

Brittney Towe, 26 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply

Marcel Brown, 34 - District Court Bench Warrant

Christopher Krack, 40 - Failure to Appear, Drive While License Cancelled/ Suspended/ Revoked, Compulsory Auto Insurance: 1st Offense, No Registration and Improper Display

Dustin Burke, 45 - Pedestrian Under the Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance, Use Controlled Substance: Schedule I, II or III

Ramon Jaramillo, 35 - Criminal Warrant

