Natrona County Arrest Log (3/4/24 – 3/5/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Get our free mobile app
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Bryce Neuharth, 33 - Serve Jail Time
- Jeremy Lambson, 34 - Criminal Warrant
- Branden Robinson, 27 - Courtesy Hold
- Duey Palmer, 21 - Controlled Substance Possession, Hold for Probation and Parole, Criminal Warrant
- Osvaldo Acero-Villalpando, 28 - Immigration Hold
- Noah Ooka, 56 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear
- Raymiego Limas, 31 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Zhane Brown, 25 - Failure to Appear
- Linsey Bondi, 37 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply
- Brittney Towe, 26 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply
- Marcel Brown, 34 - District Court Bench Warrant
- Christopher Krack, 40 - Failure to Appear, Drive While License Cancelled/ Suspended/ Revoked, Compulsory Auto Insurance: 1st Offense, No Registration and Improper Display
- Dustin Burke, 45 - Pedestrian Under the Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance, Use Controlled Substance: Schedule I, II or III
- Ramon Jaramillo, 35 - Criminal Warrant
Casper's Most Wanted - February 2024
Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department
LOOK: Former President Donald Trump Has His Own Sneaker
Gallery Credit: https://kisscasper.com/author/djnyke/