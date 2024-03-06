Natrona County Arrest Log (3/5/24 – 3/6/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Reece Russell, 29 - Failure to Comply

Kyeren Tillman, 32 - Failure to Comply

Solana Sisneros, 28 - Failure to Comply

Myron Ben, 32 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Delight Brown, 45 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, District Court Bench Warrant

Dallas Dresser, 36 - Criminal Warrant

Marylee Friday, 21 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Carl Rogers, 50 - Public Intoxication

Nolan Collins, 40 - DUI, Reckless Driving, Flee or Attempt to Elude Police, Property Destruction: Under $1000, Courtesy Hold

Sharon Sleep, 43 - Trespassing

Shania Combs, 25 - Trespassing

Ronald Hamilton, 55 - DUI, Reckless Driving, Interfere With Peace Officer, Flee or Attempt to Elude Police, Drive While License Cancelled/ Suspended/ Revoked, Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense

Dewayne Farthing, 44 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense

Amber Cook, 34 - Use Controlled Substance: Schedule I, II, or III

James Mavigliano, 44 - Failure to Comply

