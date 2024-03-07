Natrona County Arrest Log (3/6/24 – 3/7/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Richard Morales, 60 - Public Intoxication
- Garrett Scott, 24 - Serve Jail Time
- Tyrel Blasingame, 39 - Serve Jail Time
- Antonio Harrington, 21 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Danny Sherman, 30 - Courtesy Hold
- Albert Goddard, 42 - Criminal Warrant
- Lanny Wilson, 28 - Trespassing
- Keith Elendil, 21 - Courtesy Hold
- Dustin Kennedy, 39 - Failure to Appear
- Matthew Geis, 50 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Patrick Cain-Hassler, 30 - Hold for CAC
- Chance Cornelio, 24 - Hold for CAC
- Donald Smith, 60 - Public Intoxication
- Emily Gallegos, 49 - Public Intoxication
- Sherette Lujan, 47 - Public Intoxication
