Natrona County Arrest Log (3/6/24 – 3/7/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Richard Morales, 60 - Public Intoxication

Garrett Scott, 24 - Serve Jail Time

Tyrel Blasingame, 39 - Serve Jail Time

Antonio Harrington, 21 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Danny Sherman, 30 - Courtesy Hold

Albert Goddard, 42 - Criminal Warrant

Lanny Wilson, 28 - Trespassing

Keith Elendil, 21 - Courtesy Hold

Dustin Kennedy, 39 - Failure to Appear

Matthew Geis, 50 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Patrick Cain-Hassler, 30 - Hold for CAC

Chance Cornelio, 24 - Hold for CAC

Donald Smith, 60 - Public Intoxication

Emily Gallegos, 49 - Public Intoxication

Sherette Lujan, 47 - Public Intoxication

