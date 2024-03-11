Natrona County Arrest Log (3/8/24 – 3/11/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Danny Tolman, 74 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Insurance Violation - No Current Liability, Careless Driving
- Carolyn Stice, 35 - Criminal Warrant, District Court Bench Warrant, Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear
- Richard Hamm, 56 - Failure to Appear
- Jonathan Blake, 63 - Public Intoxication
- Sylvia San Javier, 49 - Failure to Appear
- Richard Schultz, 55 - Contract Hold
- Alexis Geary, 43 - Interfere With Peace Officer, Contract Hold
- Mark Donithan, 63 - Drive While License Canceled/ Suspended/ Revoked, Drive Without Interlock Device - 1st Offense, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense
- Braden Picotte, 22 - Public Intoxication, Urinating or Defecating in Public
- Joseph Cavalli, 39 - Serve Jail Time
- Brian Benally, 37 - Failure to Comply
- Michael Seivewright, 60 - Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest, Marijuana - Possession, Trespassing, Criminal Warrant
- Michael Ochoteco, 28 - Unauthorized Use of Vehicle
- Sonnicant LeBeau, 21 - Unauthorized Use of Vehicle, Drive While License Cancelled/ Suspended/ Revoked, Drive Without Interlock Device - 1st Offense
- Reid Martinez, 53 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Marcus Brown, 45 - Open Container
- Steven Mildren, 37 - Aggravated Assault & Battery: Pregnant Woman
- Chadwick Quinn, 33 - Failure to Appear
- Jason Whitney, 43 - Failure to Comply
- Jessica Anderson, 26 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply
- Donald Smith, 60 - Public Intoxication
- Jacob Michael, 21 - Reckless Driving, Flee or Attempt to Elude Police
- Michael Poulos, 39 - Drive While License Suspended/ Revoked
- Destry Bristow, 57 - Public Intoxication
- Eddie Hill, 49 - Public Intoxication
- Christopher Baker, 47 - Open Container, Marijuana - Possession
- Andrew Thompson, 67 - Failure to Comply
- Craig Hopes, 40 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Open Container
- Shila Lapp, 45 - Burglary: Vehicle, Possession of Burglars Tools
- Matthew Larimore, 45 - Failure to Comply
- Trevor Cecchettini, 50 - Criminal Warrant
- Felicia Midkiff, 27 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary
- Francisco Sosa, 28 - Failure to Comply
- Tammy Barnes, 53 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Failure to Appear
- Sarah Broadfoot, 35 - Manufacture or Deliver Narcotics Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 gram
- Taydyn Stensgard, 22 - Failure to Appear
- Candi Snellgrove, 41 - DWUI
- Jordan Schmidt, 30 - Drive While License Suspended/ Revoked
