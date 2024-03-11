Natrona County Arrest Log (3/8/24 – 3/11/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Danny Tolman, 74 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Insurance Violation - No Current Liability, Careless Driving

Carolyn Stice, 35 - Criminal Warrant, District Court Bench Warrant, Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear

Richard Hamm, 56 - Failure to Appear

Jonathan Blake, 63 - Public Intoxication

Sylvia San Javier, 49 - Failure to Appear

Richard Schultz, 55 - Contract Hold

Alexis Geary, 43 - Interfere With Peace Officer, Contract Hold

Mark Donithan, 63 - Drive While License Canceled/ Suspended/ Revoked, Drive Without Interlock Device - 1st Offense, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense

Braden Picotte, 22 - Public Intoxication, Urinating or Defecating in Public

Joseph Cavalli, 39 - Serve Jail Time

Brian Benally, 37 - Failure to Comply

Michael Seivewright, 60 - Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest, Marijuana - Possession, Trespassing, Criminal Warrant

Michael Ochoteco, 28 - Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

Sonnicant LeBeau, 21 - Unauthorized Use of Vehicle, Drive While License Cancelled/ Suspended/ Revoked, Drive Without Interlock Device - 1st Offense

Reid Martinez, 53 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Marcus Brown, 45 - Open Container

Steven Mildren, 37 - Aggravated Assault & Battery: Pregnant Woman

Chadwick Quinn, 33 - Failure to Appear

Jason Whitney, 43 - Failure to Comply

Jessica Anderson, 26 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply

Donald Smith, 60 - Public Intoxication

Jacob Michael, 21 - Reckless Driving, Flee or Attempt to Elude Police

Michael Poulos, 39 - Drive While License Suspended/ Revoked

Destry Bristow, 57 - Public Intoxication

Eddie Hill, 49 - Public Intoxication

Christopher Baker, 47 - Open Container, Marijuana - Possession

Andrew Thompson, 67 - Failure to Comply

Craig Hopes, 40 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Open Container

Shila Lapp, 45 - Burglary: Vehicle, Possession of Burglars Tools

Matthew Larimore, 45 - Failure to Comply

Trevor Cecchettini, 50 - Criminal Warrant

Felicia Midkiff, 27 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary

Francisco Sosa, 28 - Failure to Comply

Tammy Barnes, 53 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Failure to Appear

Sarah Broadfoot, 35 - Manufacture or Deliver Narcotics Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 gram

Taydyn Stensgard, 22 - Failure to Appear

Candi Snellgrove, 41 - DWUI

Jordan Schmidt, 30 - Drive While License Suspended/ Revoked

