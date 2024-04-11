Natrona County Arrest Log (4/10/24 – 4/11/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Get our free mobile app

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Charlette Whiteman, 46 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Kurtis Kellch, 34 - Public Intoxication

Erica Wondrasek, 29 - County Warrant

Lanny Wilson, 28 - Disturbing the Peace

Sandra Cooper, 53 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Derrick Jonas, 37 - Breach of Peace, Domestic Assault - 1st Offense

Julia Spainhower, 20 - Failure to Appear, Marijuana - Possession

Cody Rissler, 31 - District Court Bench Warrant

Casper's Most Wanted - April 2024 Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department