Natrona County Arrest Log (4/10/24 – 4/11/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Charlette Whiteman, 46 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
- Kurtis Kellch, 34 - Public Intoxication
- Erica Wondrasek, 29 - County Warrant
- Lanny Wilson, 28 - Disturbing the Peace
- Sandra Cooper, 53 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Derrick Jonas, 37 - Breach of Peace, Domestic Assault - 1st Offense
- Julia Spainhower, 20 - Failure to Appear, Marijuana - Possession
- Cody Rissler, 31 - District Court Bench Warrant
