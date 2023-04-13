Natrona County Arrest Log (4/11/23 – 4/12/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Edgar Hermosilla-Salas, 35 — Immigration hold
- Thomas Willson, 54 — Fail to comply, Fail to appear x2
- Eric Richardson, 59 — Fail to appear
- Michael Seivewright, 59— Criminal warrant x2
- Brett Swenson, 55 — Criminal warrant
- Harold Brownlow, 28 — County warrant/Hold for agency.
- Sierra Randall, 32 —Serve jail time
- Jamie Smith, 27 — Criminal warrant
- Matthew Maxwell, 43 — Serve jail time
- Paula Litzin, Fail to appear, Fail to comply — Fail to appear, Fail to comply
- Roger Peters, 62 — Fail to appear
- Thesha Fellon, 27 — Fail to comply
- Jason Macias, 45 — Fail to comply, Criminal warrant, Possession of controlled substance
- Gina Harris, 36 — Hold for probation and parole
- Tauna Macias, 41 — Fail to provide proof of insurance, Driving while license cancelled, Criminal bench warrant
- Nicole Poucher, 31 -- Hold for probation and parole
- Joshua Hicks, 42 — Trespassing
- Tiffany Quiroz, 37 — Failure to appear, Possession of controlled substance - crystal or powder
- Alicia Gray, 37 — DWUI, Open Container, Possession - marijuana, Contempt of court rule 42
- Kaden Thornsberry, 18 — Public Intoxication
- Michael Martinez, 45 — Hold for probation and parole, Fail to comply
