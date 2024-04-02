Natrona County Arrest Log (4/1/24 – 4/2/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Get our free mobile app
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Bryanna Pellman, 22 - Serve Jail Time
- Brandon Waltrip, 40 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- John Reynolds, 52 - Hold for Probation and Parole, County Warrant
- Michael Vega, 40 - Failure to Comply
- Brennan Capellas, 46 - Violate Protection Order
- Lofonzo Slim, 44 - Drive While License Suspended/ Revoked, Reckless Driving
- Kelly Lockwood, 44 - Failure to Comply
- Dustin Bigmedicine, 43 - Public Intoxication
- Jordan Schmidt, 30 - Aggravated Burglary - Deadly Weapon, Possession of Burglars Tools
- Christopher Raines, 25 - Aggravated Burglary - Deadly Weapon, Possession of Burglars Tools, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Expired Temporary License Permit
- Jordan Bernard, 32 - Aggravated Burglary - Deadly Weapon, Possession of Burglars Tools
- Randall Wehr, 39 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Open Container, No Registration and Improper Display
- Leena Reyes Briggs, 42 - Failure to Comply
- Bailey Stroop, 25 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Open Container
Casper's Most Wanted - February 2024
Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department
10 Most Stolen Items From Walmart in Wyoming
Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke