Natrona County Arrest Log (4/1/24 – 4/2/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Bryanna Pellman, 22 - Serve Jail Time

Brandon Waltrip, 40 - Hold for Probation and Parole

John Reynolds, 52 - Hold for Probation and Parole, County Warrant

Michael Vega, 40 - Failure to Comply

Brennan Capellas, 46 - Violate Protection Order

Lofonzo Slim, 44 - Drive While License Suspended/ Revoked, Reckless Driving

Kelly Lockwood, 44 - Failure to Comply

Dustin Bigmedicine, 43 - Public Intoxication

Jordan Schmidt, 30 - Aggravated Burglary - Deadly Weapon, Possession of Burglars Tools

Christopher Raines, 25 - Aggravated Burglary - Deadly Weapon, Possession of Burglars Tools, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Expired Temporary License Permit

Jordan Bernard, 32 - Aggravated Burglary - Deadly Weapon, Possession of Burglars Tools

Randall Wehr, 39 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Open Container, No Registration and Improper Display

Leena Reyes Briggs, 42 - Failure to Comply

Bailey Stroop, 25 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Open Container

