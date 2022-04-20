Natrona County Arrest Log (4/18/22 – 4/20/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Yolanda Barrera -- Fail to Appear

Kristopher Boyce -- Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply

Alva Brown -- Criminal Warrant, Fail to Appear, Drive While License Suspended - 2nd + Offense

John Campbell -- DUS-Driving while license suspended/revoked

Gaylin Carson -- Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck

Amber Cook -- Fail to Comply

Sherry Crimm -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within), Driver's License - Valid and Endorsements Re

Catie Eastlund -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within), Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F

Jolene Good -- Criminal Entry, Criminal Trespass

Dalton Griswold -- Fail to Comply, Possess Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 Gram

Jillian Jaime -- Fail to Appear

Charles Lopez -- Fail to Comply

Michael Meade -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Nichole Mielke -- Fail to Comply

Timothy Miller -- District Court Bench Warrant, Fail to Appear, Criminal Warrant

Whiteson Monroe -- Escape: Arrest or Charge for Crime, Hold for CAC

Jeffery Moreno -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Kelly Moser -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within)

Kimberley Mule -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency

Joshua Roberts -- Fail to Comply

Justin Saner -- Hold for Other Agency, Escape F/Detention

Steven Shumaker -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More

Garrett Sorenson -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck