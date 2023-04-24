Natrona County Arrest Log (4/22/23 – 4/24/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Get our free mobile app
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Alexis Pryor, 24 - DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE, Fail to Appear
- Zeta Trickett, 21 - DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE), Contempt of Court Rule 42
- Johnny Allen, 34 - DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE), Contempt of Court Rule 42
- Chad Griswold, 49 - Domestic battery
- Cody Cagle, 28 - DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE), IMPROPER WINDOW TINTING (FIX IT)
- Sherry Hicks, 32 - Fail to Appear
- Marcus Long, 31 - DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE)
- Serena Garduno, 43 - Public Intoxication Prohibited, Open Container-Possess/Dispense in Open
- Curtis Caraveau, 41 - County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Timothy Jones-Miller, 35 - Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply
- Christopher Hicks, 35 - USE CONTR SUBST - SCH I, II OR III, DOMESTIC BATTERY - 1ST OFFENSE
- Aren Cobia, 36 - Public Intoxication Prohibited, Disturbing the Peace-Causes, provokes,
- Dillan French, 29 - Fail to Appear
- Matthew Akers, 22 - Hold for probation and Parole
- Tabitha Jacobs, 40 - District Court Bench Warrant
- Dominic Reed, 31 - WALK WHERE NO SIDEWALKS, PEDESTRIAN UND INFLU OF ALCOHOL OR CONT, INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER
- Jenna Muniz, 32 - Hold for probation and Parole
- Beonte Shepard, 30 - Contract Hold/billing
- John Brown, 52 - PEDESTRIAN UND INFLU OF ALCOHOL OR CONT