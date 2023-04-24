Natrona County Arrest Log (4/22/23 – 4/24/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Alexis Pryor, 24 - DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE, Fail to Appear

Zeta Trickett, 21 - DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE), Contempt of Court Rule 42

Johnny Allen, 34 - DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE), Contempt of Court Rule 42

Chad Griswold, 49 - Domestic battery

Cody Cagle, 28 - DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE), IMPROPER WINDOW TINTING (FIX IT)

Sherry Hicks, 32 - Fail to Appear

Marcus Long, 31 - DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE)

Serena Garduno, 43 - Public Intoxication Prohibited, Open Container-Possess/Dispense in Open

Curtis Caraveau, 41 - County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Timothy Jones-Miller, 35 - Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply

Christopher Hicks, 35 - USE CONTR SUBST - SCH I, II OR III, DOMESTIC BATTERY - 1ST OFFENSE

Aren Cobia, 36 - Public Intoxication Prohibited, Disturbing the Peace-Causes, provokes,

Dillan French, 29 - Fail to Appear

Matthew Akers, 22 - Hold for probation and Parole

Tabitha Jacobs, 40 - District Court Bench Warrant

Dominic Reed, 31 - WALK WHERE NO SIDEWALKS, PEDESTRIAN UND INFLU OF ALCOHOL OR CONT, INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER

Jenna Muniz, 32 - Hold for probation and Parole

Beonte Shepard, 30 - Contract Hold/billing

John Brown, 52 - PEDESTRIAN UND INFLU OF ALCOHOL OR CONT

The Most Romantic Restaurants in Casper to Take a Date