Natrona County Arrest Log (4/2/24 – 4/3/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Robert House, 34 - Serve Jail Time

Christopher Noah, 30 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear,

Hailey Waller, 29 - Failure to Appear

Melanie Lucero, 45 - Criminal Warrant

Daniel Galindre, 33 - Public Intoxication

Michael Odom, 18 - Criminal Warrant

Michael Krohn, 39 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense)

Allen Whiteplume, 38 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply, Public Intoxication

Scott Jackson, 32 - Driving While License Suspended / Revoked, Insurance Violation - No Current Liability, Registration Motor Vehicle - No Current, Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply

Lane Nicholson, 18 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Schedule IV - Amount More, Possession of Controlled Substance - Cocaine / Crack - 5 oz

Crystal Collier, 39 - Criminal Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Joshua Roberts, 45 - Failure to Comply

Sophia Weed, 20 - Failure to Appear

amber Baier, 47 - Failure to Appear

Donald Smith, 60 - Public Intoxication

Stanley Hurst, 50 - Hold for Probation and Parole

