Natrona County Arrest Log (4/25/22 – 4/27/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Jeremy Brooks -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within

Robert Byers -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Felix Curley -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Harold Davis -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Dallas Dresser -- EXPC Order Public Intoxication

Matthew Fenton -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

David Gober -- Violate Protection Order, Pedestrian Under Influence of Alcohol or Container, Criminal Trespass

Amelia Gutierrez -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Bradley Hall -- District Court Bench Warrant

Harley Harrison -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Kenneth Koons -- Malicious Mischief Prohibited-Structure

Anthony Lane -- Hold for probation and Parole

Samuel Lukowiak -- District Court Bench Warrant x2

Evan McCullough -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense

Virginia McReynolds -- DWUS

Geannia Moore -- Serve Jail Time

Raymond OConnor -- Hold for probation and Parole

Geneva Parker -- Fail to Comply

Justin Pedersen -- Hold for probation and Parole

Joshua Roberts -- Trespassing

Jeremy Schultz -- Fail to Appear, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Devon Sherman -- Fail to Appear, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Donald Smith -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Daniel Swope -- Criminal Warrant

Madison Tanaka -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Jeremy Tsinigine -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Jacquelyn Tuttle -- Hold for probation and Parole

Katrina Wambolt -- Criminal Warrant, Fail to Comply x2

Autumn Wilson -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency

Levi Zitterkopf -- Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F, Theft of Services