Natrona County Arrest Log (4/25/23 – 4/26/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Juan Roldan, 34 - Immigration Hold
- Nicholas Helton, 34 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narc Controlled Substance
- Denver Eaton, 35 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Adam McClure, 27 - Hold for WSP
- Lance Sivertson, 52 - Criminal Warrant
- Daniel Janiga, 32 - County Warrant/Hold for Agency, Controlled Sub Possession
- Christina Carmona, 38 - Driving While License Suspended, Possession Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 GR, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Attempt & Conspire - Felony
- Autumn Beadle, 25 - Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narc Controlled Substance
- John Brown, 52 - Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Aaron Blanchard, 41 - Hold For Circuit Court
- Cruz Peters, 34 - Hold for probation and Parole
- Christopher White, 35 - Hold for probation and Parole
- Matthew Armijo, 39 - Attempt & Conspire - Felony, Possession Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 GR, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Tyler Honce, 29 - Failure to Appear
- Victor Stalick, 53 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear
