Natrona County Arrest Log (4/3/24 – 4/4/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Mark Diaz, 28 - Failure to Comply, County Warrant

Ethan Faunce, 21 - Criminal Warrant, District County Bench Warrant

Jennifer Woodeniegs, 56 - Courtesy Hold

Matthew Geis, 51 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Taylor Martin, 26 - Courtesy Hold

Moriah Swenson, 26 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Defraud Drug & Alcohol Test: Manufacture / Sale, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less

Adam Setty, 35 - Criminal Warrant

Richard Morales, 60 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Valerie Frisby, 21 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams

Pedro Treto, 34 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Marcus Brown, 45 - Public Intoxication

