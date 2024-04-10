Natrona County Arrest Log (4/9/24 – 4/10/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Mia Brown, 24 - Possession of Controlled substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less
- Kyree Taylor, 30 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Larry Dobbs, 62 - Serve Jail Time
- Eduardo Solis, 42 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Colton Robb, 18 - Violate Protection Order
- Justin Belcher, 35 - Courtesy Hold
- Ethan Herrera, 27 - Courtesy Hold
- Syncier Yellowbear, 21 - Courtesy Hold
- Tecumseh Perank, 29 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply
- Shawn Riley, 50 - Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Audrey Rosche, 35 - Serve Jail Time
- Alicia Gray, 38 - Hold for Circuit Court
- Cecil Homolka, 59 - DUI
- Marcus Brown, 45 - Public Intoxication
