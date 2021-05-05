NATRONA COUNTY ARREST LOG (5/03/21 – 5/05/21)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

Get our free mobile app

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Riley Cole -- Serve Jail Time

Tina Davis -- Hold for probation and Parole

Siobhan Gadd -- District Court Bench Warrant

Mychal Goggles -- Theft $1000 or More, County Warrant/Hold for Agency, Valid Drivers LIC, Compulsory Auto INSUR - 1st Offense

Kathleen Raffensperger -- Fail to Appear

Melissa Shoemaker -- Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply

Dalton Triplett -- Hold for probation and Parole

True Ven John -- Fail to Appear

Erica Woodford -- Hold for probation and Parole