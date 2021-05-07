NATRONA COUNTY ARREST LOG (5/05/21 – 5/07/21)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Maxine Casias -- District Court Bench Warrant

Byron Drake -- DWUI, 10-57 PROP

Hokashina Fast Horse -- Fail to Appear

Mary Gear -- Fail to Appear

Alexander Mathern -- DWUI, Controlled Sub Poss

Andrea Pead -- Criminal Warrant

Joshua Quinones -- Fail to Comply

Mathew Strand -- Under Influence Cont Substance

Solomon Tegenu -- Hold for probation and Parole

Elisa Trujillo -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Antonio Vera -- Domestic Assault- 1st Offense