Natrona County Arrest Log (5/16/22 – 5/19/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Rosaline Addison -- Hold for probation and Parole

James Alley -- Fail to Comply

Alana Archuleta -- Shoplifting, Trespassing

Kyler Bentsen -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Robert Clark -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency

Bryce Dacus -- Hold for probation and Parole

Kenneth Daniels -- Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended, or Revoked, Drive Without Interlock Device 1st Offense, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Controlled Substance - Possession, Unsafe Vehicles ProhibitedOperate Vehicle With Altered, Mutilated or Obs, Windshield: Obstructed View, Controlled Substances-Drug Paraphernalia x2

Bobby Davis -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Jordyn Duran -- Fail to Appear, Courtesy Hold Other Agency

Jonathan Ferguson -- Serve Jail Time

Erica Fijacko -- Interfere with Peace Officer, Property Destruction: Under $1000

Matthew Hallam -- Fail to Appear

Michael Johnson -- NCIC Hit

Robert Lukowiak -- Serve Jail Time

Kristle Madaleno -- District Court Bench Warrant

Jacob Myron -- Serve Jail Time

Sadie Nation -- Maintain Insurance, Operation, Alt, Mult, Obsc Plate, Drive Vehicle Within Single Lane, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked

Patrick Pacheco -- Hold for CAC

Derrick Peden -- District Court Bench Warrant

Joseph Pullum-Martinez -- Criminal Warrant

Todd Rouse -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Mackenzie Shields -- Hold for probation and Parole

Donald Smith -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Candie Spencer -- Hold for probation and Parole

Rachael Stack -- Hold for probation and Parole

Cheyenne Swett -- Contract Hold/billing

Rita Willow -- Contract Hold/billing