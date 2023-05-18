Natrona County Arrest Log (5/17/23 – 5/18/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Bobby Moberly, 41 - Serve Jail Time

Jaden Wilson-Derby, 20 - Serve Jail Time

Minnor Gutierrez-Vasquez, 31 - Immigration Hold

Alonzo Alvarado-Torres, 35 - Immigration Hold

Marcus Brown, 44 - Failure to Comply

Anita Zaffarano, 44 - Courtesy Hold

Clarence Sifore, 54 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Catherine Morton, 67 - Serve Jail Time

Lea Lewis, 43 - Possession of Controlled Substance Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less

Clinton Palmer, 26 - Hold for Probation and Parole

James Mavigliano, 43 - Public Intoxication, Assault & Battery

James Oswald, 38 - Driving While License Suspended/Revoked, Insurance Violation - No Current Liability, No Motor Vehicle Registration

Louis Allen, 46 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply

Autumn Smith, 26 - Failure to Appear

