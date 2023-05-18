Natrona County Arrest Log (5/17/23 – 5/18/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Bobby Moberly, 41 - Serve Jail Time
- Jaden Wilson-Derby, 20 - Serve Jail Time
- Minnor Gutierrez-Vasquez, 31 - Immigration Hold
- Alonzo Alvarado-Torres, 35 - Immigration Hold
- Marcus Brown, 44 - Failure to Comply
- Anita Zaffarano, 44 - Courtesy Hold
- Clarence Sifore, 54 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Catherine Morton, 67 - Serve Jail Time
- Lea Lewis, 43 - Possession of Controlled Substance Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less
- Clinton Palmer, 26 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- James Mavigliano, 43 - Public Intoxication, Assault & Battery
- James Oswald, 38 - Driving While License Suspended/Revoked, Insurance Violation - No Current Liability, No Motor Vehicle Registration
- Louis Allen, 46 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply
- Autumn Smith, 26 - Failure to Appear