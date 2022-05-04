Natrona County Arrest Log (5/2/22 – 5/4/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Eldine Barker -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency x2, Possess Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 Gram, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked

Garrett Blackburn -- Contract Hold/billing

Lieff Boykin -- Hold for Circuit Court, Fail to Comply

Ilona Cariveau -- Fail to Comply

Garrett Cestnik -- Hold for WSP

Andrea Dees -- Criminal Warrant

Zachary Foster -- Fail to Comply

Cameron George -- Serve Jail Time

Jeremiah Glasspoole -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Robert Gunn -- Criminal Warrant

Jeffrey Kaylor -- Hold for probation and Parole

Jordon Knox -- District Court Bench Warrant

Anthony Lane -- Hold for probation and Parole

Christopher Lutonsky -- Fail to Appear, Registration Motor Vehicle-No current/im, Insurance violation-No current Liability

Alexis Milani -- Criminal Warrant

Alec Miller -- Fail to Comply, Fail to Appear, County Warrant/Hold for Agency x2

Aaron Miracle -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Lindsay Miracle -- Valid Drivers License, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Cody Moore -- Serve Jail Time

Robert Owens -- Camping Restricted in the City, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less

David Owyhee -- Hold for probation and Parole

Michael Shirts -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Robert Taylor -- Trespassing

Jeremy Tsinigine -- Public Intoxication Prohibited