Natrona County Arrest Log (5/2/22 – 5/4/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Get our free mobile app
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Eldine Barker -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency x2, Possess Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 Gram, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked
- Garrett Blackburn -- Contract Hold/billing
- Lieff Boykin -- Hold for Circuit Court, Fail to Comply
- Ilona Cariveau -- Fail to Comply
- Garrett Cestnik -- Hold for WSP
- Andrea Dees -- Criminal Warrant
- Zachary Foster -- Fail to Comply
- Cameron George -- Serve Jail Time
- Jeremiah Glasspoole -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Robert Gunn -- Criminal Warrant
- Jeffrey Kaylor -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Jordon Knox -- District Court Bench Warrant
- Anthony Lane -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Christopher Lutonsky -- Fail to Appear, Registration Motor Vehicle-No current/im, Insurance violation-No current Liability
- Alexis Milani -- Criminal Warrant
- Alec Miller -- Fail to Comply, Fail to Appear, County Warrant/Hold for Agency x2
- Aaron Miracle -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
- Lindsay Miracle -- Valid Drivers License, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
- Cody Moore -- Serve Jail Time
- Robert Owens -- Camping Restricted in the City, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less
- David Owyhee -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Michael Shirts -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Robert Taylor -- Trespassing
- Jeremy Tsinigine -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
I Swear I'll Kill You If You Play That
Recently, a Wyoming man was convicted of assaulting and shooting another man over an argument about a song on the radio.
No one died. The shooter got 7 years and a $1,357 fine.
This much we know but the public never got to hear - WHAT WAS THE SONG?
Imagine yourself on a long Wyoming highway, late at night. You're driving with someone and a song that you just HATE comes on the radio. But they turn it UP and start to sting along.
How bad does the song have to be to justify doing what you are thinking?
Below are some examples.