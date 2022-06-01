Natrona County Arrest Log (5/24/22 – 6/1/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- James Alley -- Fail to Comply
- Austin Anderson -- Fail to Comply, Contract Hold/billing, Hold for WSP
- Alana Archuleta -- Burglary: Building, Battery, Criminal Entry, Unlawful entry into an occupied structure
- Chance Arias -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within
- Myles Beal -- Manufacture or Deliver Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II, NCIC Hit, County Warrant/Hold for Agency x2, Possess Controlled Substance - Cocaine/ Crack - 5, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal - x2, Possess Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 Gram, Interference With Peace Officer
- Garrett Blackburn -- Contract Hold/billing
- Shawn Borne -- Criminal Warrant, Hold for Mills Court
- Lieff Boykin -- Hold for Circuit Court, Fail to Comply
- Destry Bristow -- Criminal Warrant
- Robert Britsch -- Fail to Appear
- Marcus Brown -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Kar Buchholz -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Danisha Bynum -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Aliviah Byram -- Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck, Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Matthew Campbell -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Joshua Case -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
- Christopher Cestnik -- District Court Bench Warrant, Fail to Comply
- Garrett Cestnik -- Hold for WSP
- Christopher Chambers -- Contract Hold/billing
- Jeremi Chaney -- Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck, Domestic Battery
- Chelsea Coburn -- Serve Jail Time
- Roberto Contreras -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, Valid Drivers License, Vehicle Superintendents Speed Zone
- Lillian Cook-Starkey -- Liquor Law-Minors in Possession/Public I, Public Intoxication Prohibited, Bond Revocation
- Gage Cordova -- Criminal Trespass, Aggravated Assault and Battery: Threaten with Draw, Stalking: Misdemeanor, Criminal Warrant, Possess Deadly Weapon
- Diego Corriveau -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency
- Travis Dangler -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Bobby Davis -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
- Chantae Day -- Fail to Comply
- Leon Day -- Contract Hold/billing
- Shane Day -- Fail to Comply
- Andrea Dees -- Serve Jail Time
- Ricky Dougherty -- District Court Bench Warrant
- Michael Downey -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Possess Controlled Substance - Liquid Form > .3 G -, Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance, Possess Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 G
- Eric Eberhardt -- Serve Jail Time
- Gerldine England -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Bond Revocation, Hold for Casper Muni Court, District Court Bench Warrant, Fail to Comply
- John Faulkner -- Attempts/Conspire, Controlled Substance Possession x2
- Jonathan Ferguson -- Serve Jail Time
- David Gober -- Trespassing
- Stephan Gonzales -- District Court Bench Warrant x3
- James Govan -- Fail to Comply
- Nicolas Halcott -- Contract Hold/billing
- Bradley Hall -- District Court Bench Warrant
- Clint Hammell -- Possess Controlled Narcotic Substance - Schedule I or II, Take Controlled Substance or Liquid into Jail, Possess Controlled Substance - Liquid Form > .3 G
- Zachary Hammond -- DUI Alcohol =to> .08% - 3rd Offense Within 10, Drive Without Interlock Device 1st Offense, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended, or Revoked
- Ronald Hanson -- District Court Bench Warrant, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Daniel Harris -- Burglary: Building, Hold for probation and Parole, Hold for Mills Court
- Donald Harvey -- Pedestrian Under Influence of Alcohol or Container, Interfere With Peace Officer, Battery, County Warrant/Hold for Agency x2
- Jordan Hatch -- Criminal Warrant
- Nicholas Helton -- Aggravated Assault and Battery, Property Destruction: $1000 or More, Interfere with Peace Officer, Bond Revocation
- Noelia Herrera-Mares -- District Court Bench Warrant, Fail to Comply
- Dylan Jensen -- Interference With Peace Officer, Accessory After Fact: Felony Crime
- Jacob Johnson -- Hold for probation and Parole, Probation Revocation
- Michael Johnson -- NCIC Hit
- Crista Kimball -- Disturbing the Peace-Causes, provokes, e
- Logan Lafferty -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Patrick Little -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency x2, Public Intoxication Prohibited, Possess Controlled Substance - Schedule V
- William Lee -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Hold for probation and Parole
- Rance Lehnen -- DUI Alcohol =to> .08% - 2nd Offense Within 10, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Open Container Alcohol/Moving Vehicle - 1st Offense
- Raymiego Limas -- Interfere With Peace Officer, Breach of Peace, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Johnathan Lohstreter -- Fail to Comply, County Warrant/Hold for Agency, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Hold for Casper Muni Court
- Julian Lopez -- Hold for WSP
- Christopher Lutonsky -- Violate Protection Order, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Hold for Casper Municipal Court
- Kristle Madaleno -- District Court Bench Warrant
- Billy Martin -- Serve Jail Time, Probation Revocation
- Dewayne Martinez -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Richard McCloskey -- Possess Burglars Tools, Hold for District Court
- Shade Meacham -- Serve Jail Time
- Alexis Milani -- Criminal Warrant
- Isaiah Montiano Like -- Aggravated Assault and Battery with Deadly Weapon
- Forrest Moore -- Serve Jail Time, Probation Revocation
- Ricky Moore -- Fail to Appear, Controlled Substance Possession Meth
- Kelly Moser -- Criminal Warrant
- Timothy Murphy -- DUI Alcohol =to> .08% - 1st Offense Within 10, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended, or Revoked, Open Container Alcohol/Moving Vehicle -1st Offense
- Thomas Nace -- Criminal Bench Warrant, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Nicholas Osburn -- Serve Jail Time
- Robert Owens -- Camping Restricted in the City, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less
- Patrick Pacheco -- Hold for CAC
- Duey Palmer -- Possess Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 Gram, Bond Revocation
- Jandra Peasley -- Shoplifting, Hold for probation and Parole
- Derrick Peden -- District Court Bench Warrant
- Brandon Pederson -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Kaitlynn Peeler -- Fail to Comply x2
- Michael Poulos -- DWUI, Unauthorized Use of Vehicle
- Cynthia Rich -- Fail to Appear x2, Fail to Comply
- Kevin Ridl -- Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply
- Rudy Rosalez -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Todd Rouse -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
- James Samons -- Possess Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II, or III
- Jaymes Scott -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Azariah Shepardson -- NCIC Hit
- Kristina Slagle -- Controlled Substance Possession, District Court Bench Warrant
- David Smith -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Open Container-Possess/Dispense in Open
- Donald Smith -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Brian Steinke -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, Open Container Alcohol/Moving Vehicle - 1st Offense
- Carolyn Stice -- Controlled Substance Possession x2, Interference With Peace Officer, County Warrant/Hold for Agency, Fail to Appear x2, Criminal Warrant
- Mathew Strand -- District Court Bench Warrant
- Cheyenne Swett -- Contract Hold/billing
- Daniel Swope -- Criminal Warrant
- Madison Tanaka -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Hold for probation and Parole
- Jeffrey Tanner -- Serve Jail Time
- Robert Taylor -- Trespassing, Fail to Comply
- John Thellmann -- Fail to Appear
- William Tucker -- Controlled Substance Possession Meth, Criminal Warrant
- Mark Wayt -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less,
- Caleb Washakie -- Contract Hold/billing
- Faith Washakie -- District Court Bench Warrant
- Naveda Whiting-Piapot -- District Court Bench Warrant
- Michael Widick -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Hold for Probation and Parole, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked
- Christopher Young Jones -- DWUI, Controlled Substance Possession Meth, Interference with Peace Officer, Hold for Mills Court
- Kameron Young Johnson -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Theft - $1000 or More, Theft - Under $1000, Bond Revocation
- Willie Young -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Criminal Warrant
