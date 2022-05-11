Natrona County Arrest Log (5/9/22 – 5/11/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Shelby Abell -- Fail to Comply

Robin Collins -- Hold for probation and Parole

Nicolas Halcott -- Contract Hold/billing

Zachary Hammond -- DUI Alcohol =to> .08% - 3rd Offense Within 10, Drive Without Interlock Device 1st Offense, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended, or Revoked

Shandel Harnsberger -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, Open Container Alcohol Moving Vehicle - 1st Offense, Drive Without Interlock Device 1st Offense

Lincoln Harris -- Criminal Trespass, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Edwin Horrach-Albino -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, Open Container Alcohol Moving Vehicle - 1st Offense

Chloe Kraft -- Criminal Warrant

Raymiego Limas -- Interfere With Peace Officer, Breach of Peace

Jesse Mostaert -- Fail to Appear

Lucas Nelson -- Fail to Comply x2

Brian Steinke -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, Open Container Alcohol Moving Vehicle - 1st Offense

Nicholas Wiese -- Hold for probation and Parole