Natrona County Arrest Log (5/9/22 – 5/11/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Get our free mobile app
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Shelby Abell -- Fail to Comply
- Robin Collins -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Nicolas Halcott -- Contract Hold/billing
- Zachary Hammond -- DUI Alcohol =to> .08% - 3rd Offense Within 10, Drive Without Interlock Device 1st Offense, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended, or Revoked
- Shandel Harnsberger -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, Open Container Alcohol Moving Vehicle - 1st Offense, Drive Without Interlock Device 1st Offense
- Lincoln Harris -- Criminal Trespass, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
- Edwin Horrach-Albino -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, Open Container Alcohol Moving Vehicle - 1st Offense
- Chloe Kraft -- Criminal Warrant
- Raymiego Limas -- Interfere With Peace Officer, Breach of Peace
- Jesse Mostaert -- Fail to Appear
- Lucas Nelson -- Fail to Comply x2
- Brian Steinke -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, Open Container Alcohol Moving Vehicle - 1st Offense
- Nicholas Wiese -- Hold for probation and Parole
I Swear I'll Kill You If You Play That
Recently, a Wyoming man was convicted of assaulting and shooting another man over an argument about a song on the radio.
No one died. The shooter got 7 years and a $1,357 fine.
This much we know but the public never got to hear - WHAT WAS THE SONG?
Imagine yourself on a long Wyoming highway, late at night. You're driving with someone and a song that you just HATE comes on the radio. But they turn it UP and start to sting along.
How bad does the song have to be to justify doing what you are thinking?
Below are some examples.