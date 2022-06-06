Natrona County Arrest Log (6/1/22 – 6/5/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Rylee Barbosa -- Serve Jail Time
- Tyre Bell -- Serve Jail Time
- Kristopher Boyce -- Fail to Comply, Criminal Warrant
- Christipher Bramlett -- Aggravated Assault and Battery, Criminal Trespass
- Robert Byers -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Shanowa Callender -- District Court Bench Warrant
- Tyrone Carey -- Contract Hold/billing
- Canaan Davey -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Daniel Elseroad -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within), DUS - Driving While License Suspended/Revoked
- Cordell Fernandez -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency
- William Garland -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Alana Geho -- Serve Jail Time
- Miguel Grijalua -- Drivers License, Speed Over 75 on Interstate, Maintain Insurance
- Samuel Hardy -- DUI Alcohol =to> .08% - 3rd Offense Within 10
- Lincoln Harris -- EXPC ORD Criminal Trespass
- Jubelle Hebah -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency
- Tristain Heimerl -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Fail to Appear x2
- Matthew Hicks -- Drive While Licensed Cancelled, Suspended, or Revoked, Fail to Provide Proof of Liability Insurance, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Defraud Drug and Alcohol Test: Possess ADU, Vehicle Exceed 75 MPH on Interstate (6+ MPH
- Scott Jackson -- Fail to Comply
- Derrick Jonas -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Nathaniel Lujan -- Serve Jail Time
- John Malloy -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Desiray Marsh -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Nichole Mielke -- District Court Bench Warrant
- Jon Mockensturm -- Fail to Comply
- Jacob Myron -- Fail to Appear
- Cameron Quidroz -- Fail to Comply
- Alexandra Reardon -- District Court Bench Warrant
- Mikel Rice -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Rose Rocco -- Fail to Comply
- Gregory Russell -- Fail to Comply x2
- Andrea Scribner -- Malicious Mischief Prohibited-Structure, Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- John Shotgun -- Criminal Warrant, Fail to Appear
- Shawna Sorrick -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More
- Michael Stevenson -- Fail to Comply
- James Stewart -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Kolby Stockman -- District Court Bench Warrant
- Debbie Torres -- Criminal Warrant
- Connor Tubridy -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Lanny Wilson -- Under Influence Cont Substance
- Michael Young -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
