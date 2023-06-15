Natrona County Arrest Log (6/14/23 – 6/15/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Holly Dowell, 40 - Courtesy Hold

Matthew Strand, 32 - District Court Bench Warrant, Courtesy Hold,

Tyler Fraser, 18 - Serve Jail Time

Dennis Little Whiteman, 56 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Nash Phillips, 30 - DWUI - 1st Offense, Open Container

Levi Zitterkopf, 27 - Criminal Warrant

Jeremy Trowbridge, 49 - DWUI - 1st Offense

Branden Robinson, 27 - Failure to Comply

Mary Brewer, 34 - Trespassing

