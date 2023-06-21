Natrona County Arrest Log (6/20/23 – 6/21/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Steven Flinner, 35 - Failure to Comply, Courtesy Hold

Andre Bryson, 28 - Failure to Appear

Colton Tucker, 33 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply

Kerry Wells, 35 - Criminal Warrant

Glenda Gotcher, 52 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Amber Wilson, 37 - Failure to Comply

Darron Monroe, 25 - Failure to Appear

Mark Wayt, 62 - Criminal Warrant

Luke Corlis, 40 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Driving While License Cancelled/Suspended, No Registration

Shawn Mapp, 42 - Failure to Comply

Please Stop Doing These 10 Things at Walmart in Casper