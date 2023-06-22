Natrona County Arrest Log (6/21/23 – 6/22/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Get our free mobile app
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Kenyon Muirhead, 29 - Courtesy Hold
- Zachary Bryan, 31 - District Court Bench Warrant, Failure to Comply, Courtesy Hold
- Marcus Brown, 44 - Shoplifting
- Donald Smith, 59 - Public Intoxication
- Carlos Morales Martinez, 33 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, No Valid Drivers License
- Daniel Teel, 46 - Criminal Warrant
- William Lee, 66 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Stacey Rogers, 48 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less
- Serena Garduno, 44 - Public Intoxication
- Taylor Olson - 29 - DWUI - 1st Offense, Leave the Scene of Accident - Property Damage
- Christopher Young Jones, 38 - District Court Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear
- Bryanna Pellman, 21 - Failure to Comply
- Lucinda Wallowing-Bull, 30 - Pedestrian Under the Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance
- Brian Farmer, 54 - Failure to Comply, Marijuana - Possession
- Hebert Wheeler, 36 - Public Intoxication
- Eddie Hill, 49 - Failure to Comply
- Jared Walker, 43 - DWUI - 1st Offense, Contempt of Court - Rule 42
- Hilario Dominguez, 24 - Driving While License Suspended/Revoked, Insurance Violation - No Current Liability, Open Container
- Dustin Smith, 38 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Jedediah Perrote, 40 - DWUI, Open Container
- Rachel Neese, 35 - County Warrant