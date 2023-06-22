Natrona County Arrest Log (6/21/23 – 6/22/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Kenyon Muirhead, 29 - Courtesy Hold

Zachary Bryan, 31 - District Court Bench Warrant, Failure to Comply, Courtesy Hold

Marcus Brown, 44 - Shoplifting

Donald Smith, 59 - Public Intoxication

Carlos Morales Martinez, 33 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, No Valid Drivers License

Daniel Teel, 46 - Criminal Warrant

William Lee, 66 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Stacey Rogers, 48 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less

Serena Garduno, 44 - Public Intoxication

Taylor Olson - 29 - DWUI - 1st Offense, Leave the Scene of Accident - Property Damage

Christopher Young Jones, 38 - District Court Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear

Bryanna Pellman, 21 - Failure to Comply

Lucinda Wallowing-Bull, 30 - Pedestrian Under the Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance

Brian Farmer, 54 - Failure to Comply, Marijuana - Possession

Hebert Wheeler, 36 - Public Intoxication

Eddie Hill, 49 - Failure to Comply

Jared Walker, 43 - DWUI - 1st Offense, Contempt of Court - Rule 42

Hilario Dominguez, 24 - Driving While License Suspended/Revoked, Insurance Violation - No Current Liability, Open Container

Dustin Smith, 38 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Jedediah Perrote, 40 - DWUI, Open Container

Rachel Neese, 35 - County Warrant

