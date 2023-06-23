Natrona County Arrest Log (6/22/23 – 6/23/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Donald Meeks, 66 - Contract Hold

Forrest Gorman, 32 - Serve Jail Time

Trinity St John, 23 - Criminal Bench Warrant

Michele Chavez, 52 - Failure to Comply

Taylor Swingholm, 28 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Bench Warrant

Tamara Bordelon, 55 - Contract Hold

John Fails, 51 - NCIC Hit

Bryce Montesdeoca, 23 - Possess - Deadly Weapon/Intent, Violate Protection Order

Timothy Hamre, 66 - Hold for Circuit Court

Jason Franke, 42 - Criminal Warrant

April Reed, 46 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Kristofer Schultz, 48 - Failure to Appear

Dillion Fuller, 34 - Drive Without Interlock Device - 1st Offense, Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid Form - 3 grams, Open Container - 1st Offense

Daiyne Martinez, 18 - DWUI - 1st Offense

Richard Horton, 51 - Failure to Appear

Deandre Phillips, 41 - Domestic Battery - 2nd Offense, Aggravated Assault & Battery with a Deadly Weapon, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck, False Imprisonment, Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less

