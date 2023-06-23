Natrona County Arrest Log (6/22/23 – 6/23/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Get our free mobile app
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Donald Meeks, 66 - Contract Hold
- Forrest Gorman, 32 - Serve Jail Time
- Trinity St John, 23 - Criminal Bench Warrant
- Michele Chavez, 52 - Failure to Comply
- Taylor Swingholm, 28 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Bench Warrant
- Tamara Bordelon, 55 - Contract Hold
- John Fails, 51 - NCIC Hit
- Bryce Montesdeoca, 23 - Possess - Deadly Weapon/Intent, Violate Protection Order
- Timothy Hamre, 66 - Hold for Circuit Court
- Jason Franke, 42 - Criminal Warrant
- April Reed, 46 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Kristofer Schultz, 48 - Failure to Appear
- Dillion Fuller, 34 - Drive Without Interlock Device - 1st Offense, Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid Form - 3 grams, Open Container - 1st Offense
- Daiyne Martinez, 18 - DWUI - 1st Offense
- Richard Horton, 51 - Failure to Appear
- Deandre Phillips, 41 - Domestic Battery - 2nd Offense, Aggravated Assault & Battery with a Deadly Weapon, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck, False Imprisonment, Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less