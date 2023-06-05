Natrona County Arrest Log (6/2/23 – 6/5/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

David Underbrink, 63 - Serve Jail Time

Nicholas Fenton, 22 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Donald Smith, 59 - Public Intoxication

Brandon Steele, 20 - Criminal Bench Warrant

Jason Whitney, 42 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear

Clark Jones, 66 - Failure to Appear

Richard McCloskey, 35 - Controlled Substance Possession - Meth, Hold for Probation and Parole

Eddie Hill, 49 - Public Intoxication

Justin Noland, 37 - Criminal Warrant

Joshua Boyd, 40 - Careless Driving

Hokashina Fast Horse, 36 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Christopher Noah, 29 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Failure to Comply

Samantha Vigil, 30 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Barbara Sanders, 54 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Dennis Little Whiteman, 56 - Public Intoxication

Javier Sauceda, 61 - Public Intoxication

Maria Orozco, 21 - DUI, No Valid Drivers License, Open Container, Interference with a Peace Officer, Property Destruction: $1000 or More

Mary Ellen Yates, 26 - Controlled Substance Possession - Meth

David Strong, 24 - Failure to Comply

Robert Hayes, 82 - DUI

Nash Phillips, 30 - Failure to Comply

Daniel Pierce, 59 - Public Intoxication

Ronald Knapp, 31 - Failure to Comply

Michael Shirts, 36 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less

Jessica Plunkett, 32 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply

Jorge Raygoza-Cruz, 43 - Immigration Hold

Matthew Riverkamp, 27 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Kendall Kuskie, 24 - DUI

Rayburn Underwood, 21 - DUI, Open Container,

Donald Cohrs, 35 - DWUI (1st Offense), Driving While License Suspended, Insurance Violation - No Current Liability, Leave the Scene of Accident - Property Damage

Juan Quinn, 23 - DUI, Criminal Warrant

Echo Tillman, 37 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Tyler Picard, 25 - Pedestrian - Under the Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance

