Natrona County Arrest Log (6/2/23 – 6/5/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- David Underbrink, 63 - Serve Jail Time
- Nicholas Fenton, 22 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Donald Smith, 59 - Public Intoxication
- Brandon Steele, 20 - Criminal Bench Warrant
- Jason Whitney, 42 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear
- Clark Jones, 66 - Failure to Appear
- Richard McCloskey, 35 - Controlled Substance Possession - Meth, Hold for Probation and Parole
- Eddie Hill, 49 - Public Intoxication
- Justin Noland, 37 - Criminal Warrant
- Joshua Boyd, 40 - Careless Driving
- Hokashina Fast Horse, 36 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Christopher Noah, 29 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Failure to Comply
- Samantha Vigil, 30 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Barbara Sanders, 54 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Dennis Little Whiteman, 56 - Public Intoxication
- Javier Sauceda, 61 - Public Intoxication
- Maria Orozco, 21 - DUI, No Valid Drivers License, Open Container, Interference with a Peace Officer, Property Destruction: $1000 or More
- Mary Ellen Yates, 26 - Controlled Substance Possession - Meth
- David Strong, 24 - Failure to Comply
- Robert Hayes, 82 - DUI
- Nash Phillips, 30 - Failure to Comply
- Daniel Pierce, 59 - Public Intoxication
- Ronald Knapp, 31 - Failure to Comply
- Michael Shirts, 36 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less
- Jessica Plunkett, 32 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply
- Jorge Raygoza-Cruz, 43 - Immigration Hold
- Matthew Riverkamp, 27 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Kendall Kuskie, 24 - DUI
- Rayburn Underwood, 21 - DUI, Open Container,
- Donald Cohrs, 35 - DWUI (1st Offense), Driving While License Suspended, Insurance Violation - No Current Liability, Leave the Scene of Accident - Property Damage
- Juan Quinn, 23 - DUI, Criminal Warrant
- Echo Tillman, 37 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Tyler Picard, 25 - Pedestrian - Under the Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance
