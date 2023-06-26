Natrona County Arrest Log (6/23/23 – 6/26/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Michael Story, 42 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Lucas Nelson, 42 - Violate Protection Order, Bond Revocation

Clint Hammell, 50 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Robert Baker, 30 - Serve Jail Time

Joshua Roberts, 44 - Failure to Appear

Roger Johnson, 57 - Resisting Arrest, District Court Bench Warrant, Criminal Warrant

Deborah Dibartolomeo, 40 - Serve Jail Time

Jack Crandall, 42 - Serve Jail Time

Taylor Martin, 28 - Serve Jail Time

Jaimeglenn Guerrero, 30 - Failure to Comply

Jordan Enis, 28 - DUI, Reckless Driving

Raymond Paddock, 66 - Hold for District Court, Contract Hold

Dalton Griswald, 31 - Failure to Comply

McKayla Archambault, 23 - DWUI - 1st Offense, Driving While License Suspended, Insurance Violation - No Current Liability, Leave the Scene of Accident - Property Damage

Trent White, 25 - Theft - $1000 or more

Emily Gallegos, 48 - Public Intoxication

Steve Knox, 53 - Public Intoxication, Failure to Comply

William Davis, 39 - Failure to Comply

Kyle Hendricks, 34 - Public Intoxication

Quentyn Jenkins, 24 - Failure to Appear, Criminal Warrant

Natasha Weir, 24 - DUI, Interference with Peace Officer, Assault & Battery on Corrections/Detention Officer, Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle

Jeremy Caster, 28 - Domestic Assault - 1st Offense, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck

Aqua Kaiser, 23 - Failure to Comply

Jose Riquelme-Castanda, 29 - Immigration Hold

Andrea Scribner, 40 - Public Intoxication, Littering

Sebastian Belden, 19 - Failure to Appear

Danelle Friday, 42 - Failure to Appear

Benjamin Croley, 43 - Contract Hold

Walter Bunney, 58 - Public Intoxication

