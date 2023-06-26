Natrona County Arrest Log (6/23/23 – 6/26/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Michael Story, 42 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Lucas Nelson, 42 - Violate Protection Order, Bond Revocation
- Clint Hammell, 50 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Robert Baker, 30 - Serve Jail Time
- Joshua Roberts, 44 - Failure to Appear
- Roger Johnson, 57 - Resisting Arrest, District Court Bench Warrant, Criminal Warrant
- Deborah Dibartolomeo, 40 - Serve Jail Time
- Jack Crandall, 42 - Serve Jail Time
- Taylor Martin, 28 - Serve Jail Time
- Jaimeglenn Guerrero, 30 - Failure to Comply
- Jordan Enis, 28 - DUI, Reckless Driving
- Raymond Paddock, 66 - Hold for District Court, Contract Hold
- Dalton Griswald, 31 - Failure to Comply
- McKayla Archambault, 23 - DWUI - 1st Offense, Driving While License Suspended, Insurance Violation - No Current Liability, Leave the Scene of Accident - Property Damage
- Trent White, 25 - Theft - $1000 or more
- Emily Gallegos, 48 - Public Intoxication
- Steve Knox, 53 - Public Intoxication, Failure to Comply
- William Davis, 39 - Failure to Comply
- Kyle Hendricks, 34 - Public Intoxication
- Quentyn Jenkins, 24 - Failure to Appear, Criminal Warrant
- Natasha Weir, 24 - DUI, Interference with Peace Officer, Assault & Battery on Corrections/Detention Officer, Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle
- Jeremy Caster, 28 - Domestic Assault - 1st Offense, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck
- Aqua Kaiser, 23 - Failure to Comply
- Jose Riquelme-Castanda, 29 - Immigration Hold
- Andrea Scribner, 40 - Public Intoxication, Littering
- Sebastian Belden, 19 - Failure to Appear
- Danelle Friday, 42 - Failure to Appear
- Benjamin Croley, 43 - Contract Hold
- Walter Bunney, 58 - Public Intoxication
