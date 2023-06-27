Natrona County Arrest Log (6/26/23 – 6/27/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Get our free mobile app
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Victoria Zupko, 27 - Contract Hold
- Marcus Brown, 44 - Public Intoxication
- Suzanna Enriquez, 24 - Serve Jail Time, Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply, Hold for Probation and Parole
- Donald Smith, 59 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
- Jeremy Trowbridge, 49 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Patrick Miner, 52 - Failure to Comply
- Michael Pongah, Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Samuel Fales, 42 - Failure to Comply, Marijuana - Possession, Resisting Arrest
- Tabitha Overgard, 46 - Failure to Comply
- Cynthia Barnett, 32 - Drive While License Suspended - 2nd Offense, Drive Without Interlock Device - 1st Offense, Interference with Peace Officer, Failure to Appear
- Charles Sarantou, 38 - Criminal Warrant
- Jeffery Garner, 55 - Failure to Comply, No Valid Drivers License, Insurance Violation - No Current Liability, Run Flashing Red Light
- Jerica Colter, 31 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
10 Things We Did in 2020 in Casper That We No Longer Do
2020 seems like a lifetime ago, but not that long ago we were right in the middle of a pandemic. Here are some thing we did back then that we don't do anymore.