Natrona County Arrest Log (6/26/23 – 6/27/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Victoria Zupko, 27 - Contract Hold

Marcus Brown, 44 - Public Intoxication

Suzanna Enriquez, 24 - Serve Jail Time, Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply, Hold for Probation and Parole

Donald Smith, 59 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Jeremy Trowbridge, 49 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Patrick Miner, 52 - Failure to Comply

Michael Pongah, Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Samuel Fales, 42 - Failure to Comply, Marijuana - Possession, Resisting Arrest

Tabitha Overgard, 46 - Failure to Comply

Cynthia Barnett, 32 - Drive While License Suspended - 2nd Offense, Drive Without Interlock Device - 1st Offense, Interference with Peace Officer, Failure to Appear

Charles Sarantou, 38 - Criminal Warrant

Jeffery Garner, 55 - Failure to Comply, No Valid Drivers License, Insurance Violation - No Current Liability, Run Flashing Red Light

Jerica Colter, 31 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

