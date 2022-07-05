Natrona County Arrest Log (6/29/22 – 7/5/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Johnathan Aubin -- Hold for probation and Parole

Joseph Blackburn -- Criminal Warrant x2, Marijuana-Possession, Hold for WSP

Sarah Brown -- Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F, Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply

Benjamin Costalez -- Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 OZ or Less

Christina Counts -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency x2

Charles Crone -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Open Container-Possess/Dispense in Open

Zachary Diggins -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Loitering

Travis Diggs -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency

Duane Evenson -- Controlled Substance Possession Meth, Public Intoxication Prohibited, Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F

Kathleen Fitzgerald -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within, Run Red Light

Kristopher Garlick -- Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply, Criminal Warrant, Courtesy Hold Other Agency

Stephen Koch -- Hold for probation and Parole, Interfere With Peace Officer

Lucas Hallock -- Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply, Reckless Driving, Drive While License Suspended - 2nd + Offense

Chelsea Hintz -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

John Hunt -- Hvy/Vehicle (>39K Lbs) Superintendents Speed, DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More

Scott Johnson -- District Court Bench Warrant

Alexa Lafferty -- Fail to Appear

Latoya Lewis -- Theft - $1,000 or More, Property Destruction: $1,000 or More, Unauthorized Use of Vehicle, Interfere With Peace Officer, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Brody Miller -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Trevor Moore -- Hold for probation and Parole

Marcus Morris -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Create or Deliver Counterfeit Narcotic Substance, Delivery of Controlled Substance

Robert Owens -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Patricia Patten -- Fail to Appear

Kimberly Proudfoot -- Possess Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 Gram, Fail to Provide Proof of Liability Insurance, No Registration and Improper Display of

Gregory Russell -- Camping Restricted in the City

Nicholas Scarbrough -- Domestic Assault - 1st Offense

Clarence Sifore -- District Court Bench Warrant

Daniel Teel - Disturbing the Peace-Uses threatening/ab

Justin Thomas -- False Imprisonment, Interfere With Peace Officer

William Tucker -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Jacquelyn Tuttle -- Hold for probation and Parole, Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F

Charlette Whiteman Bearing -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Assault and Battery