Natrona County Arrest Log (6/6/22 – 6/7/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Get our free mobile app
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Stephanie Campbell -- Fail to Appear
- Rodger Dillard -- Hold for WSP
- Ronald Fox -- Fail to Comply
- Zachary Garriott -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within, DUS - Driving while license suspended/revoked
- Shannon Hewitt -- Serve Jail Time
- Sandra King -- Fail to Comply, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Possess Controlled Substance - Schedule IV - Amount More, Possess Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II, or III
- Isaac Lee -- Hold for probation and Parole
- James Mahoney -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Glenna McPherson -- Trespassing
- Frank Mele -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency
- Justin Miller -- Fail to Comply, Interfere with Peace Officer, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
- Clinton Palmer -- District Court Bench Warrant
- James Perea -- DUS-Driving while license suspended/revoked, Insurance violation-No current Liability
- Clinton Rockwell -- Criminal Warrant
- James Skinner -- Criminal Warrant, Hold for CAC
- Jerred Stoll -- Serve Jail Time
- Magen Stuart -- Contract Hold/billing
- Johnathon Wentz -- Fail to Appear, Property Damage-Injuring/Defacing/Destroy
I Swear I'll Kill You If You Play That
Recently, a Wyoming man was convicted of assaulting and shooting another man over an argument about a song on the radio.
No one died. The shooter got 7 years and a $1,357 fine.
This much we know but the public never got to hear - WHAT WAS THE SONG?
Imagine yourself on a long Wyoming highway, late at night. You're driving with someone and a song that you just HATE comes on the radio. But they turn it UP and start to sting along.
How bad does the song have to be to justify doing what you are thinking?
Below are some examples.