Natrona County Arrest Log (6/9/23 – 6/12/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Jeanine Sjoblom, 50 - Failure to Comply
- Forrest Gorman, 32 - Serve Jail Time
- Cody Gilstrap, 23 - County Warrant
- John Morrison, 62 - Contempt of Court
- Richard Munoz, 37 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary
- Kenneth Avey, 65 - Hold for Casper Reentry Center
- Victor Deleon, 46 - Serve Jail Time
- David Strong, 24 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Justin Overman, 46 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Ryan Freeman, 43 - Criminal Warrant
- James Severson, 48 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Driving While License Suspended, Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant
- Isaiah Montiano-Like, 25 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams, Possession of Controlled Narcotic Substance,
- Jordan Alegria, 22 - Failure to Comply
- Trysta Creamer, 19 - Driving While Under the Influence (1st Offense), Speeding, Hold for Probation and Parole
- Beau King, 33 - Interference with Peace Officer
- Hope Mayhan, 49 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Davey Reed, 43 - Failure to Comply
- Joshua Beard, 23 - Failure to Comply
- Javier Gonzalez-Rodriguez, 26 - Failure to Comply
- Kevin Legarreta, 45 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply
- Connor Tubridy, 21 - Criminal Warrant
- Mikah Alt, 21 - Public Intoxication, Liquor Law - Providing Alcohol to a Minor
- Samantha Pauley, 38 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams
- Sheri Salazar, 39 - Serving Weekends
- David Henricks, 18 - Serving Weekends
- Beau King, 33 - Interference with Peace Officer, Larceny
- Sandra Lucero, 55 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams
- Deven Wade, 23 - DUI, Vehicle Construction Speed Zone
- Jordan Schmidt, 29 - Failure to Appear
- Bruce Brickler, 50 - Open Container - Possession/Consume in a Vehicle