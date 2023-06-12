Natrona County Arrest Log (6/9/23 – 6/12/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Jeanine Sjoblom, 50 - Failure to Comply

Forrest Gorman, 32 - Serve Jail Time

Cody Gilstrap, 23 - County Warrant

John Morrison, 62 - Contempt of Court

Richard Munoz, 37 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary

Kenneth Avey, 65 - Hold for Casper Reentry Center

Victor Deleon, 46 - Serve Jail Time

David Strong, 24 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Justin Overman, 46 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Ryan Freeman, 43 - Criminal Warrant

James Severson, 48 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Driving While License Suspended, Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant

Isaiah Montiano-Like, 25 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams, Possession of Controlled Narcotic Substance,

Jordan Alegria, 22 - Failure to Comply

Trysta Creamer, 19 - Driving While Under the Influence (1st Offense), Speeding, Hold for Probation and Parole

Beau King, 33 - Interference with Peace Officer

Hope Mayhan, 49 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Davey Reed, 43 - Failure to Comply

Joshua Beard, 23 - Failure to Comply

Javier Gonzalez-Rodriguez, 26 - Failure to Comply

Kevin Legarreta, 45 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply

Connor Tubridy, 21 - Criminal Warrant

Mikah Alt, 21 - Public Intoxication, Liquor Law - Providing Alcohol to a Minor

Samantha Pauley, 38 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams

Sheri Salazar, 39 - Serving Weekends

David Henricks, 18 - Serving Weekends

Beau King, 33 - Interference with Peace Officer, Larceny

Sandra Lucero, 55 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams

Deven Wade, 23 - DUI, Vehicle Construction Speed Zone

Jordan Schmidt, 29 - Failure to Appear

Bruce Brickler, 50 - Open Container - Possession/Consume in a Vehicle

Doomsday: The After Effects of an Asteroid Hitting Casper