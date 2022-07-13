Natrona County Arrest Log (7/11/22 – 7/13/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Calvin Aubin -- Fail to Comply

Robby Hamlin -- Larceny

Timothy Hamre -- Criminal Warrant

Jeremy Harris -- Criminal Warrant, Insurance violation-No current Liability, Marijuana-Possession

William Justis -- Malicious Mischief Prohibited-Structure, Public Intoxication Prohibited

Cody McLendon -- Hold for WSP

Jacob Myron -- Fail to Appear

Christina Pavey -- Hold for probation and Parole

Braden Picotte -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Kathleen Roach -- Hold for probation and Parole

John Shotgun -- Camping Restricted in the City

Tyler Sims -- Hold for probation and Parole

Ronnie Smith -- DUS-Driving While License Suspended/Revoked

Bessie Sotelo -- Fail to Comply x2

Jack Taber -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, Open Container Alcohol/Moving Vehicle - 1st Offense, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended, or Revoked

Gwen Timm -- Hold for probation and Parole

Cody Urbanski -- Possess Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II, III

Heath Whiting -- Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F, Public Intoxication Prohibited

Brook Wilson -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Aggravated Assault and Battery With Deadly Weapon

