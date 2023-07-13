Natrona County Arrest Log (7/12/23 – 7/13/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Melvin Loveless, 41 - Hold for District Court, Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary

John Mates, 36 - District Court Bench Warrant

Joshalynne Campbell, 38 - Courtesy Hold

Mark Gonzales, 62 - Public Intoxication

Keith Kuder, 39 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear

Kristin Schadwill, 50 - Failure to Comply

Albert Schadwill, 54 - Failure to Comply

Christina Amy, 37 - District Court Bench Warrant, County Warrant

Stephen Hall, 32 - Courtesy Hold

Ralph Miller, 65 - Public Intoxication

April Wilson, 46 - Failure to Comply

Paul Christensen, 54 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Kaysha Kehm, 28 - Failure to Comply

Dennis Lawrence, 31 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear

LaDonna Longtime, 41 - Shoplifting

Barbara Reed, 39 - Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotics Controlled Substance, Attempt & Conspire - Felony

Jesse Pangus, 33 - Property Damage - injury/Defacing/Destruction

The Most Romantic Restaurants in Casper to Take a Date