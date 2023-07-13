Natrona County Arrest Log (7/12/23 – 7/13/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Melvin Loveless, 41 - Hold for District Court, Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary
- John Mates, 36 - District Court Bench Warrant
- Joshalynne Campbell, 38 - Courtesy Hold
- Mark Gonzales, 62 - Public Intoxication
- Keith Kuder, 39 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear
- Kristin Schadwill, 50 - Failure to Comply
- Albert Schadwill, 54 - Failure to Comply
- Christina Amy, 37 - District Court Bench Warrant, County Warrant
- Stephen Hall, 32 - Courtesy Hold
- Ralph Miller, 65 - Public Intoxication
- April Wilson, 46 - Failure to Comply
- Paul Christensen, 54 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Kaysha Kehm, 28 - Failure to Comply
- Dennis Lawrence, 31 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear
- LaDonna Longtime, 41 - Shoplifting
- Barbara Reed, 39 - Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotics Controlled Substance, Attempt & Conspire - Felony
- Jesse Pangus, 33 - Property Damage - injury/Defacing/Destruction