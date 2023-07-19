Natrona County Arrest Log (7/18/23 – 7/19/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Devin Mackay, 28 - Criminal Trespassing, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less
- Trevor Cecchettini, 50 - Serve Jail Time
- Jeanine Sjoblom, 50 - Failure to Comply
- Jaimeglenn Guerrero, 31 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
- Rebecca Carson, 46 - Failure to Comply
- Ashley Houghton, 31 - Failure to Appear
- Shaylynn Lacey, 31 - Serve Jail Time
- Charity Archer, 49 - County Warrant
- Christina Gates, 56 - Failure to Appear
