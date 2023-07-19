Natrona County Arrest Log (7/18/23 – 7/19/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Devin Mackay, 28 - Criminal Trespassing, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less

Trevor Cecchettini, 50 - Serve Jail Time

Jeanine Sjoblom, 50 - Failure to Comply

Jaimeglenn Guerrero, 31 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Rebecca Carson, 46 - Failure to Comply

Ashley Houghton, 31 - Failure to Appear

Shaylynn Lacey, 31 - Serve Jail Time

Charity Archer, 49 - County Warrant

Christina Gates, 56 - Failure to Appear

