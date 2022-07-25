Natrona County Arrest Log (7/20/22 – 7/24/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Carina Alvarenga -- Possession Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less x3, DUI: Controlled Substance - 1st Offense Within 10 Years, Vehicle Exceed 75 MPH on Interstate (1-5 MPH)
- Manuel Armenta Serrano -- Assault and Battery, Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Eduardo Bonilla-Bravo -- Aggravated Assault, Property Destruction: $1,000 or More, Flee or Attempt to Elude Police, Immigration Hold
- Marcus Brown -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Rae Cobert -- Conspire to Commit Felony
- Trysta Creamer -- Conspire to Commit Felony
- Travis Dees -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Ernest Drake -- Fail to Appear, Criminal Bench Warrant
- Duane Evenson -- Fail to Comply
- Paul Farley -- Auto Burglary, Theft - $1,000 or More x2, Interference With Peace Officer
- William Garland -- Serve Jail Time
- Martin Harris -- Fail to Appear
- Courtney Huggins -- Controlled Substance Possession Meth, Hold for probation and Parole
- Ernest Ingram -- DUS-Driving while license suspended/revoked, Insurance Violation-No Current Liability
- Jillian Jaime -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Jonathan Jelsma -- Fail to Comply
- Beau King -- Criminal Warrant
- Crystal Kletsch -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Taylor Macias -- Serve Jail Time
- Rayanne McCurdy -- DWUI
- Keith Metzger -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Dallas Muller -- Conspire to Commit Felony, Aggravated Assault and Battery
- Dean Murrain -- Hold for probation and Parole, Fail to Comply
- Lisa Nelson -- Criminal Bench Warrant
- Joshua Roberts -- Trespassing
- James Stewart -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Andrew Thompson -- Controlled Substance Possession Meth, DWUS, Compliant Auto Insurance
- Kazell Wallace -- Hold for probation and Parole, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
- Michael Weaver -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Norman Wenger -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Isaiah Williams -- Aggravated Assault and Battery, Conspire to Commit Felony, Hold for Casper Municipal Court
