Natrona County Arrest Log (7/20/22 – 7/24/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Carina Alvarenga -- Possession Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less x3, DUI: Controlled Substance - 1st Offense Within 10 Years, Vehicle Exceed 75 MPH on Interstate (1-5 MPH)

Manuel Armenta Serrano -- Assault and Battery, Public Intoxication Prohibited

Eduardo Bonilla-Bravo -- Aggravated Assault, Property Destruction: $1,000 or More, Flee or Attempt to Elude Police, Immigration Hold

Marcus Brown -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Rae Cobert -- Conspire to Commit Felony

Trysta Creamer -- Conspire to Commit Felony

Travis Dees -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Ernest Drake -- Fail to Appear, Criminal Bench Warrant

Duane Evenson -- Fail to Comply

Paul Farley -- Auto Burglary, Theft - $1,000 or More x2, Interference With Peace Officer

William Garland -- Serve Jail Time

Martin Harris -- Fail to Appear

Courtney Huggins -- Controlled Substance Possession Meth, Hold for probation and Parole

Ernest Ingram -- DUS-Driving while license suspended/revoked, Insurance Violation-No Current Liability

Jillian Jaime -- Hold for probation and Parole

Jonathan Jelsma -- Fail to Comply

Beau King -- Criminal Warrant

Crystal Kletsch -- Hold for probation and Parole

Taylor Macias -- Serve Jail Time

Rayanne McCurdy -- DWUI

Keith Metzger -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Dallas Muller -- Conspire to Commit Felony, Aggravated Assault and Battery

Dean Murrain -- Hold for probation and Parole, Fail to Comply

Lisa Nelson -- Criminal Bench Warrant

Joshua Roberts -- Trespassing

James Stewart -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Andrew Thompson -- Controlled Substance Possession Meth, DWUS, Compliant Auto Insurance

Kazell Wallace -- Hold for probation and Parole, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Michael Weaver -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Norman Wenger -- Hold for probation and Parole

Isaiah Williams -- Aggravated Assault and Battery, Conspire to Commit Felony, Hold for Casper Municipal Court

