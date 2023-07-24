Natrona County Arrest Log (7/21/23 – 7/24/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Dawn Haworth, 54 - Failure to Appear, Hold for Probation and Parole,

Lucia Conner, 18 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Keegan Marshall, 32 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply

Shawn Gibbons-Ries, 34 - County Warrant, Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply

Cynthia Rich, 57 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Bench Warrant

Ricky Perry, 44 - Failure to Appear

Tomi Monear, 38 - Serve Jail Time

Joshua Hicks, 42 - Regulation Solicitation - Roadways & Media

Mariah Baglia, 20 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Linsey Bondi, 36 - Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest - Interference with Police

Austin Girolamo, 28 - DUI, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense

Anthony Lopez, 37 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Pedro Treto 33 - Failure to Appear

Christopher Hicks, 35 - Failure to Comply

Devan Sanchez, 24 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Bench Warrant

Roseline Norse, 33 - Public Intoxication

Ashley Voegele, 31 - DUI

James Hitt, 66 - Public Intoxication

Clayton Stark, 59 - Public Intoxication

Shawn Mapp, 42 - Public Intoxication, Possession of Controlled Substance

Roy Campbell, 64 - Public Intoxication, Disturbing the Peace

Ximena Juarez, 18 - Theft - $1000 or more, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less

Justin Bunney, 49 - Failure to Appear

Tawni Deeth, 30 - Failure to Appear

Gavin Reay, 20 - Speed - Too Fast for Conditions, DUI

Anthony Steelman, 27 - Failure to Comply

Ashley Jones, 31 - Domestic Assault - 1st Offense, Interference with Peace Officer, Cause Bodily Injury to Peace Officer

Alyssa Johnson, 32 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant

Joseph Barrera, 38 - Trespassing, Noise - Loud & Unnecessary Noises

Tearra Woods, 27 - Failure to Comply

