Natrona County Arrest Log (7/21/23 – 7/24/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Dawn Haworth, 54 - Failure to Appear, Hold for Probation and Parole,
- Lucia Conner, 18 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Keegan Marshall, 32 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply
- Shawn Gibbons-Ries, 34 - County Warrant, Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply
- Cynthia Rich, 57 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Bench Warrant
- Ricky Perry, 44 - Failure to Appear
- Tomi Monear, 38 - Serve Jail Time
- Joshua Hicks, 42 - Regulation Solicitation - Roadways & Media
- Mariah Baglia, 20 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Linsey Bondi, 36 - Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest - Interference with Police
- Austin Girolamo, 28 - DUI, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense
- Anthony Lopez, 37 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Pedro Treto 33 - Failure to Appear
- Christopher Hicks, 35 - Failure to Comply
- Devan Sanchez, 24 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Bench Warrant
- Roseline Norse, 33 - Public Intoxication
- Ashley Voegele, 31 - DUI
- James Hitt, 66 - Public Intoxication
- Clayton Stark, 59 - Public Intoxication
- Shawn Mapp, 42 - Public Intoxication, Possession of Controlled Substance
- Roy Campbell, 64 - Public Intoxication, Disturbing the Peace
- Ximena Juarez, 18 - Theft - $1000 or more, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less
- Justin Bunney, 49 - Failure to Appear
- Tawni Deeth, 30 - Failure to Appear
- Gavin Reay, 20 - Speed - Too Fast for Conditions, DUI
- Anthony Steelman, 27 - Failure to Comply
- Ashley Jones, 31 - Domestic Assault - 1st Offense, Interference with Peace Officer, Cause Bodily Injury to Peace Officer
- Alyssa Johnson, 32 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant
- Joseph Barrera, 38 - Trespassing, Noise - Loud & Unnecessary Noises
- Tearra Woods, 27 - Failure to Comply
