Natrona County Arrest Log (7/2/23 – 7/5/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Blaine Ferro, 51 - DUI - 1st Offense, Reckless Driving, Contempt of Court (Rule 42)

Jacob Schiller, 44 - DWUI - 1st Offense, Open Container

Kayla Riley, 29 - Failure to Comply

Landon Powell, 30 - Resisting Arrest, Disturbing the Peace

Cherylynn Grunwald, 28 - Failure to Comply

Alyas Walker, 18 - DUI, Exceed 30 mph in Urban District

Cody Giles, 30 Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less

Toni Brown, 33 - Failure to Comply

Jennifer Carey, 39 - Expired - Registration of Motor Vehicle, No Valid Drivers License, Insurance Violation - No Current Liability

Ronald Clark, 55 - Failure to Comply

Jaylen Prayer, 19 - Trespassing

Mary Brewer, 34 - Public Intoxication

Randall Fountain, 61 - Failure to Comply

Sunshine Oldman, 24 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant

Brady Smith, 19 - Under 21 - DWUI

Kostantino Zacharakis, 35 - Violate Protection Order

High Plains Fire Conference in Casper