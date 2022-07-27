Natrona County Arrest Log (7/24/22 – 7/27/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

James Alley -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Joseph Antelope -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Theodore Bell -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Scott Buddecke -- DUS-Driving While License, Suspended/Revoked

Juan Burton -- Hold for probation and Parole

Angela Carver -- Trespassing

Timothy Cerepanya -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Kati Cochran -- Criminal Warrant, Theft - $1,000 or More

Nathaniel Connell -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

David Decator -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Jesse Eady -- Theft - $1,000 or More

Jay Gordon -- Fail to Comply, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less

Eric Lee -- Hold for probation and Parole

Dewayne Martinez -- Serve Jail Time

John Mates -- Trespassing

Dylan Oneal -- Criminal Warrant

Gary Papke -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Corey Pritchard -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Disturbing the Peace-Causes, provokes, e

Isabel Ramires -- Fail to Appear x2

James Schmidt -- Petit Larceny (Up to $20.00)

Christopher Syverson -- Trespassing

Daniel Teel -- Fail to Comply, Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F

