Natrona County Arrest Log (7/24/23 – 7/25/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Paul Christensen, 54 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Dante Johnson, 32 - Open Container - Possess/Dispense in Open

Jason Martinez, 43 - Hold for CAC, Take Controlled Substance or Liquid into Jail, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Francisco Sosa, 28 - Failure to Appear

Dustin Chase, 36 - Failure to Comply

Timothy Jones-Miller, 35 - Hold for Probation and Parole , Interference with Peace Officer

Interference with Peace Officer Guy Lucero, 60 - Public Intoxication, Open Container - Possess/Dispense in Open, Marijuana - Possession

Christopher Noah, 29 - Cause Bodily Injury to Peace Officer, Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear

