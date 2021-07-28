Natrona County Arrest Log (7/25/21 – 7/27/21)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Neal Benskin -- Fail to Appear x2

Nathan Biberston -- Hold for probation and Parole

Marcus Brown -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Robert Buckallew -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Morris Castillo -- Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended, or, Occupant: Report Accident if Driver Incapable, Leave Scene of Accident: Damage to Atten, Interfere with Peace Officer

Robin Collins -- Fail to Comply

Jesse Edwards -- Drivers License, DWUI

Siobhan Gadd -- Fail to Appear, District Court Bench Warrant

Robert Graham -- NCIC Hit

Aaron Harmon -- Hold for probation and Parole

Michelle Hegglund -- Interfere with Peace Officer, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Use Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II or III

Justin Johnson -- Burglary; building

Christian Luckow -- : Domestic battery, False Imprisonment, Controlled Substance Possession

Kenneth Marion -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Holly Olsen -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency x2

Joshua Quinones -- Serve Jail Time

Charles Raines -- Serve Jail Time

Donald Scott -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Criminal Warrant, Interfere with Emergency Calls, Aggravated Assault, Unlawful entry into an occupied structure, Domestic battery, Theft - Under $1000

Donald Smith -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Trespassing

William Taylor -- Contract Hold/billing

Michael Vargas -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Ty Watson -- DUI Alcohol =to> .08% - 4th + Offense with In 1, Reckless Driving, Drive without Interlock Device 1st Offense, Open Container Alcohol/Moving Vehicle - 1st Offense

David Wilson -- Hold for probation and Parole

Emmarine Woody -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Theft - Under $1000