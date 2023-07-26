Natrona County Arrest Log (7/25/23 – 7/26/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

William Thew, 61 - Serve Jail Time

Marylee Friday, 20 - Failure to Comply

Joseph Bush, 34 - Loitering, Marijuana - Possession

Jesus Lopez-Rodriguez, 28 - Immigration Hold

Joshua Pursel-Deavor, 32 - Shoplifting

Devin Clarke, 38 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Defraud Drug & Alcohol Test

James Mavigliano, 43 - Urinating or Defecating in Public

Dean Murrain, 30 - Failure to Comply

Titus Wilson, 30 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less, Defraud Drug & Alcohol Test

Antonio Vera, 30 - Violate Protection Order

Darron Monroe, 26 - Driving While License Suspended/Revoked

Mason Cureton, 22 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Theft - Under $1000, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Failure to Appear

Damien Pollock, 19 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Theft - Under $1000

Terisa Trujillo, 42 - Failure to Comply

Dezmon Pikes, 29 - Failure to Appear

Casper Restaurants That Serve the Tastiest Breakfast Here is a list of local restaurants, chosen by residents, that serve the best breakfast.