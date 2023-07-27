Natrona County Arrest Log (7/26/23 – 7/27/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Louise Boling, 35 - Failure to Comply
- Joshua O'Connell. 31 - Criminal Warrant
- Suzanna Enriquez, 25 - Hold for District Court
- Alicia Turner, 32 - Failure to Comply
- Kristopher Schultz, 48 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear
- Clint Hammell, 50 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Manuel Dutra, 30 - Contract Hold/Billing
- Elijah Lahm, 36 - Courtesy Hold
- Sarah Groth, 38 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear, District Court Bench Warrant
- Benjamin Johnson, 41 - Courtesy Hold
- Adriana Brewster, 24 - Courtesy Hold
- Kavan Peppersack, 22 - Theft - $1000 or More
- Jeffrey Bacus, 38 - Driving Under Suspension, Resisting Arrest - Interference with Police, No Insurance, Failure to Yield (Emergency Vehicles)
- Dante Johnson, 32 - Public Intoxication
- Garrett McKinzie, 37 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply
- Chelsey Lewallen, 40 - Disorderly Conduct, Public Intoxication
- David Smith, 40 - Disturbing the Peace, Trespassing
