Natrona County Arrest Log (7/26/23 – 7/27/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Louise Boling, 35 - Failure to Comply

Joshua O'Connell. 31 - Criminal Warrant

Suzanna Enriquez, 25 - Hold for District Court

Alicia Turner, 32 - Failure to Comply

Kristopher Schultz, 48 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear

Clint Hammell, 50 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Manuel Dutra, 30 - Contract Hold/Billing

Elijah Lahm, 36 - Courtesy Hold

Sarah Groth, 38 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear, District Court Bench Warrant

Benjamin Johnson, 41 - Courtesy Hold

Adriana Brewster, 24 - Courtesy Hold

Kavan Peppersack, 22 - Theft - $1000 or More

Jeffrey Bacus, 38 - Driving Under Suspension, Resisting Arrest - Interference with Police, No Insurance, Failure to Yield (Emergency Vehicles)

Dante Johnson, 32 - Public Intoxication

Garrett McKinzie, 37 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply

Chelsey Lewallen, 40 - Disorderly Conduct, Public Intoxication

David Smith, 40 - Disturbing the Peace, Trespassing

