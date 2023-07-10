Natrona County Arrest Log (7/7/23 – 7/10/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Anthony Holloman, 44 - Failure to Comply

Kole Burge, 19 - County Warrant, Failure to Appear, Hold for Probation and Parole

Allison Contreras, 50 - Failure to Comply

David Brattis, 43 - Serve Jail Time

Joshua Stringer, 44 - Contempt of Court

Ernest Ingram, 60 - Failure to Comply

Alicia Turner, 32 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Matthew Maczuga, 29 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Carl Faison, 33 - Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck

Paul Miller, 33 - Bond Revocation

Arturo Renova, 36 - Stalking Felony

Daniel Carbajal, 24 - Driving While License Suspended/Revoked, Turn Signal Required, Controlled Substance Possession - Meth, Failure to Appear, Sun Screening Devices, Interference with Peace Officer, Failure to Comply

Corey Pritchard, 32 - DUI, Open Container - 1st Offense

Juan Quinn, 23 - Serve Jail Time

Richard Conner, 52 - Violate Protection Order

Jennifer Dullin, 36 - Driving While Under the Influence, Driving While License Suspended/Revoked, Driving Without Interlock Device

Dezmon Pikes, 29 - Driving While Under the Influence, Driving While License Suspended/Revoked

Dewayne Farthing, 43 - Public Intoxication

Uriah Kraft, 30 - Failure to Comply

Isaac Gallinar-Verela, 30 - DUI, No Valid Drivers License, Failure to Report over $1000 Property Damage

Andrew Herndon, 33 - Failure to Appear

Barry Johnston, 60 - Driving While Under the Influence

Glenda Gotcher, 52 - Theft - $1000 or more

Floyd Booth, 53 - County Warrant

Dante Johnson, 32 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply

Mayra Espinoza, 44 - Aggravated Assault & Battery

Eugene Hatcher, 35 - County Warrant

Santiego Longtine, 23 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Kayla Riley, 29 - Criminal Warrant

Duey Palmer, 21 - Criminal Warrant

Trent White, 25 - Shoplifting

Heather Wells, 22 - Criminal Warrant

Jason Lyons, 32 - Failure to Appear

Kevin Johnson, 57 - Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked

Joshua Roberts, 44 - Camping Restricted in the City

