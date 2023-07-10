Natrona County Arrest Log (7/7/23 – 7/10/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Anthony Holloman, 44 - Failure to Comply
- Kole Burge, 19 - County Warrant, Failure to Appear, Hold for Probation and Parole
- Allison Contreras, 50 - Failure to Comply
- David Brattis, 43 - Serve Jail Time
- Joshua Stringer, 44 - Contempt of Court
- Ernest Ingram, 60 - Failure to Comply
- Alicia Turner, 32 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Matthew Maczuga, 29 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Carl Faison, 33 - Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck
- Paul Miller, 33 - Bond Revocation
- Arturo Renova, 36 - Stalking Felony
- Daniel Carbajal, 24 - Driving While License Suspended/Revoked, Turn Signal Required, Controlled Substance Possession - Meth, Failure to Appear, Sun Screening Devices, Interference with Peace Officer, Failure to Comply
- Corey Pritchard, 32 - DUI, Open Container - 1st Offense
- Juan Quinn, 23 - Serve Jail Time
- Richard Conner, 52 - Violate Protection Order
- Jennifer Dullin, 36 - Driving While Under the Influence, Driving While License Suspended/Revoked, Driving Without Interlock Device
- Dezmon Pikes, 29 - Driving While Under the Influence, Driving While License Suspended/Revoked
- Dewayne Farthing, 43 - Public Intoxication
- Uriah Kraft, 30 - Failure to Comply
- Isaac Gallinar-Verela, 30 - DUI, No Valid Drivers License, Failure to Report over $1000 Property Damage
- Andrew Herndon, 33 - Failure to Appear
- Barry Johnston, 60 - Driving While Under the Influence
- Glenda Gotcher, 52 - Theft - $1000 or more
- Floyd Booth, 53 - County Warrant
- Dante Johnson, 32 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply
- Mayra Espinoza, 44 - Aggravated Assault & Battery
- Eugene Hatcher, 35 - County Warrant
- Santiego Longtine, 23 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Kayla Riley, 29 - Criminal Warrant
- Duey Palmer, 21 - Criminal Warrant
- Trent White, 25 - Shoplifting
- Heather Wells, 22 - Criminal Warrant
- Jason Lyons, 32 - Failure to Appear
- Kevin Johnson, 57 - Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked
- Joshua Roberts, 44 - Camping Restricted in the City