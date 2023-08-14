Natrona County Arrest Log (8/11/23 – 8/14/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Stephanie Sitting Eagle, 37 - Hold of Circuit Court
- Michael Alexander, 51 - Failure to Comply, Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance
- Ashley Cupp, 32 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply
- Colin Rundell, 32 - Controlled Substance Substance Possession - Meth, Criminal Trespass
- Kayla Riley, 29 - Criminal Trespass, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Max Gallo, 39 - Criminal Trespass, Controlled Substance Substance Possession - Meth
- Arliss Summers, 49 - Failure to Comply
- Brenden Day, 27 - Possession of Controlled Substance, Hold for Probation and Parole
- Andrew Holmes, 39 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Ronald Clark, 55 - Failure to Appear
- Percy O'Conner, 26 - Marijuana - Possession
- Calvin Roswell, 63 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Eric Hubert, 34 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Mark Davis, 57 - Failure to Comply
- Kolby Hall, 35 - Criminal Warrant
- Laisha Garcia-Torres, 24 - DUI, Turning Reqs Signal & Safety
- Davey Reed, 43 - Failure to Comply
- Autumn Morales, 26 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 gram, Criminal Trespass
- Kevin Acosta Morales, 27 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 gram, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 gram, Criminal Trespass, Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply
- Dustyn Sweat, 31 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 gram, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, DWUS, Interference with Peace Officer
- Chad Brummond, 21 - DUI
- Keith Kuder, 39 - DUS, Elude Police (Fleeing or Attempting), Registration Motor Vehicle - No Current, Insurance Violation - No Current Liability
- Jeffrey Bacus, 38 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Trinity Martel, 24 - Controlled Substance Possession - Meth
- Corry Wolfname, 46 - Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest, Open Container
- Joseph Bush, 35 - Loitering
- Brandy Darland, 36 - Criminal Warrant
- Matthew Lamotte, 39 - Endanger Child - 1st Offense
- Robert Houser, 57 - Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest. Disturbing the Peace
- Aqua Kaiser, 23 - Failure to Comply
- Justin Hult, 40 - DUS, Resisting Arrest, Insurance Violation - No Current Liability, Failure to Comply
- Sammy Lopez, 59 - DWUI, DUS, Registration Motor Vehicle - Altered Registration, Insurance Violation - No Current Liability, Registration Motor Vehicle - No Current, Unsafe Motor Vehicle
- Sabrina Stone, 26 - Serve Jail Time
- Michael English, 47 - Failure to Comply, Drive While License Suspended/Cancelled, No Registration, No Insurance, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Antonio Vera, 30 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Eliazar Lopez, 29 - DUI, Drive While License Suspended/Cancelled, Drive within Single Lane
- Kenneth Koons, 48 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Jason Whitney, 43 - Failure to Comply