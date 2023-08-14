Natrona County Arrest Log (8/11/23 – 8/14/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Stephanie Sitting Eagle, 37 - Hold of Circuit Court

Michael Alexander, 51 - Failure to Comply, Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance

Ashley Cupp, 32 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply

Colin Rundell, 32 - Controlled Substance Substance Possession - Meth, Criminal Trespass

Kayla Riley, 29 - Criminal Trespass, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Max Gallo, 39 - Criminal Trespass, Controlled Substance Substance Possession - Meth

Arliss Summers, 49 - Failure to Comply

Brenden Day, 27 - Possession of Controlled Substance, Hold for Probation and Parole

Andrew Holmes, 39 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Ronald Clark, 55 - Failure to Appear

Percy O'Conner, 26 - Marijuana - Possession

Calvin Roswell, 63 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Eric Hubert, 34 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Mark Davis, 57 - Failure to Comply

Kolby Hall, 35 - Criminal Warrant

Laisha Garcia-Torres, 24 - DUI, Turning Reqs Signal & Safety

Davey Reed, 43 - Failure to Comply

Autumn Morales, 26 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 gram, Criminal Trespass

Kevin Acosta Morales, 27 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 gram, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 gram, Criminal Trespass, Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply

Dustyn Sweat, 31 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 gram, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, DWUS, Interference with Peace Officer

Chad Brummond, 21 - DUI

Keith Kuder, 39 - DUS, Elude Police (Fleeing or Attempting), Registration Motor Vehicle - No Current, Insurance Violation - No Current Liability

Jeffrey Bacus, 38 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Trinity Martel, 24 - Controlled Substance Possession - Meth

Corry Wolfname, 46 - Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest, Open Container

Joseph Bush, 35 - Loitering

Brandy Darland, 36 - Criminal Warrant

Matthew Lamotte, 39 - Endanger Child - 1st Offense

Robert Houser, 57 - Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest. Disturbing the Peace

Aqua Kaiser, 23 - Failure to Comply

Justin Hult, 40 - DUS, Resisting Arrest, Insurance Violation - No Current Liability, Failure to Comply

Sammy Lopez, 59 - DWUI, DUS, Registration Motor Vehicle - Altered Registration, Insurance Violation - No Current Liability, Registration Motor Vehicle - No Current, Unsafe Motor Vehicle

Sabrina Stone, 26 - Serve Jail Time

Michael English, 47 - Failure to Comply, Drive While License Suspended/Cancelled, No Registration, No Insurance, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Antonio Vera, 30 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Eliazar Lopez, 29 - DUI, Drive While License Suspended/Cancelled, Drive within Single Lane

Kenneth Koons, 48 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Jason Whitney, 43 - Failure to Comply

These 6 Weapons Are Illegal to Own in Wyoming