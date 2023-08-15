Natrona County Arrest Log (8/14/23 – 8/15/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Ashley Booth, 34 - Serve Jail Time

Jason Rokowski, 40 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less, Criminal Trespass

Travis Smith, 57 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Anacin Belving, 33 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

David Bonness, 32 - County Warrant

Shielyn Perea, 39 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Russell Morrison, 49 - NCIC Hit

Calvin Roswell, 63 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Timothy Jones-Miller, 35 - Serve Jail Time

David Smith, 40 - Public Intoxication

David Swarthout, 52 - Public Intoxication

Jane Moede, 38 - DUI, Interference with Police Officer

Christopher Noah, 29 - Failure to Comply

Kurtis Kellch, 34 - Public Intoxication

