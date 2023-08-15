Natrona County Arrest Log (8/14/23 – 8/15/23)

Natrona County Arrest Log (8/14/23 – 8/15/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

  • Ashley Booth, 34 - Serve Jail Time
  • Jason Rokowski, 40 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less, Criminal Trespass
  • Travis Smith, 57 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
  • Anacin Belving, 33 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
  • David Bonness, 32 - County Warrant
  • Shielyn Perea, 39 - Hold for Probation and Parole
  • Russell Morrison, 49 - NCIC Hit
  • Calvin Roswell, 63 - Hold for Probation and Parole
  • Timothy Jones-Miller, 35 - Serve Jail Time
  • David Smith, 40 - Public Intoxication
  • David Swarthout, 52 - Public Intoxication
  • Jane Moede, 38 - DUI, Interference with Police Officer
  • Christopher Noah, 29 - Failure to Comply
  • Kurtis Kellch, 34 - Public Intoxication

