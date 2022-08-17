Natrona County Arrest Log (8/15/22 – 8/17/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Delphine Antelope -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Andrew Barrett -- Domestic Battery - 3rd or Subsequent Offense x2
- Rodney Brafford -- Fail to Appear, Criminal Warrant
- Cory Campbell -- Fail to Comply
- Sebastian Ehrler -- Criminal Warrant
- James Knight -- Criminal Warrant, Bond Revocation
- Adonis Little Dog -- Serve Jail Time, Fail to Appear
- Zephania Martinez -- Criminal Warrant
- Virginia McReynolds -- Criminal Warrant
- Kristina Mead -- Fail to Appear
- Tony Oliver -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended, or Revoked, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense
- Cruz Peters -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Braden Picotte -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Juan Quinn -- Fail to Report Over $1,000 Property Damage or In, Criminal Warrant
- Samuel Schade -- Fail to Comply
- Emmanuel Tyler -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- April Wilson -- Hold for probation and Parole
